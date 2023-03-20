What is Google Nest about and what is it for? Here’s everything you need to know

Yes, the main areas of greatest interest for Google have been ads, subscriptions and its different Pixel mobiles, but now with the passage of time, the company with the big G is getting more and more into the world of hardware and, therefore, , It is difficult for us to ignore the work they have done with Google Nest.

Basically, Google Nest is a brand of smart home products created by Google, with the aim of making life at home easier, more comfortable and safer. Powered by Google, Nest products offer intuitive, connected solutions for a smarter home.

And this includes all the devices that can be considered as a smart home product, be it a camera, a lock, speakers, thermostats, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, doorbells, etc. Even, there is a premium subscription service called Nest Aware which is intended for those devices that come equipped with a camera.

all these devices are connected to each other and integrated into a single platformso that you can control them more easily from anywhere and within reach of a single device, either from your mobile or from a computer.

Here a little history, where does Google Nest come from?

Well, Google Nest is a company founded in 2010 by Tony Fadell and Matt Rogers, two former Apple employees who saw an opportunity in the smart thermostat market. And it is that since its inception, Google Nest focused on developing products for the home that were easy to use and help people save energy and money on their bills.

Finally in 2014, Google acquired Nest for $3.2 billion and the company became a division of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, and the rest is history.

What products does Google Nest have?

Now to talk more in depth about that point that we mentioned before about the products that Google Nest has, here you can find them in more detail so that you know what they are about and all the possibilities that there are.

Smart Thermostats: Google Nest Smart Thermostats allow you to control the temperature of your home remotely. In addition to this, they learn your temperature habits and create a personalized program that adapts to your needs.

Security cameras: Let you monitor your home from anywhere and receive alerts in real time if they detect any suspicious movement.

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors: They alert you if there is a problem in your home and send notifications to your mobile phone in case of emergency.

Smart locks: They allow you to control access to your home from anywhere. You can create access codes for your family or friends and receive notifications when someone enters or leaves your home.

bells: Allows you to see who is at your doorstep through a video camera and talk to that person from your mobile phone.

Smart speakers: They allow you to control your devices vocally and play music, news and more.

Do I need a subscription to use Google Nest?

Fortunately not and You can use Google Nest without having to subscribe to the service (since there isn’t), since Google seems to be happier selling you the different services that can improve Nest products, be it YouTube Premium, YouTube Music or Nest Aware itself, which we told you about at the beginning of the post and that yes It has been the only Nest service that turns out to be paid.