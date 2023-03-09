What is Flickr and how is it used?

- Advertisement -

In addition to general social networks, there are also “niche” applications and social networks that delight fans of a certain topic. In this sense, if you like photography, surely the name of Flickr sounds familiar to you.

There are social networks for all kinds of objectives, Badoo, Happn and Tinder are examples to flirt.

It is an online service that was launched in 2004 as part of Yahoo!, and that in 2018 was bought by SmugMug. For 20 years, the platform has worked as a service that allows you to upload photos to the cloud and store them. In this sense it would be an alternative to Google Drive.

It has a free version and a paid version, as we will see later. It also has numerous photo editing tools. In it, in addition, you can carry out buying and selling of copyrighted photographs, something that has even been compared with Onlyfans.

The Flickr community: what it is and how to use it

Flickr has a careful system for organizing photos by collections, so you can easily organize your content. The user can indicate the date, camera model, quality and other specific aspects of each family of photos. Thus, by sharing with other image enthusiasts, quality content and unique photography proposals are assembled.

On Flickr users can meet others interested in photography, or in the landscapes or the type of events that they portray. In this way, an active and highly varied community is created. The platform is compatible with mobile phones -it has specific apps for iOS and Android- tablets and also with web browsers on Windows, Linux or MacOS.

it’s about a social network for photographers and photography enthusiasts, Flickr aims for the experience to be very neat and direct. The type of public that is sought to be challenged is one that enjoys buying new cameras, innovating in filming techniques or simply seeing themselves in images and videos in different places and situations.

Types of accounts on Flickr

Like other social networks, Flickr allows you to register an account totally free. In this type of account it is possible to create a portfolio with up to 1,000 photos and videos in total. Of course, some advertisements are shown that serve to maintain the technical infrastructure that Flickr needs to continue on its feet.

Then there is the paid version Flickr Pro, which incorporates additional tools for professional photographers and which also includes tools for promoting professional accounts and free photography classes. The objective is to turn the hobby or passion for photography into a careful and profitable job. These are the benefits of the Pro version:

-Statistics of your photos and videos.

-Unlimited uploads of images.

-Creation of backups.

-Interactive purchase buttons.

-Price list in the image description.

-Photography classes.

-Unlimited storage in SlugMug.

-Adobe free for two months.

-Discount of 35 dollars to buy a book in Blurb.

-35% discount on the subscription or single payment of Capture One.