What is Evernote and how does it work?

evernote is a web application and productivity app that is used to create, save and organize digital notes of all kinds, whether they are text, image or audio files.

Similar to all-in-one tools like Trello and Notion, Evernote is an ideal app for any type of work environment.

It is a cloud-based service that has a desktop application and another for mobile devices. In this way, you can access all your notes from any device with an Internet connection.

Since its launch in 2008, Evernote has managed to position itself as one of the best apps for organizing tasks in work environments, tools for studying, organizing ideas, saving notes, managing projects and tasks, etc. All in one place and without using pencil or paper.

Evernote offers a free tier where you can access the vast majority of features. For its part, the premium version grants you unlimited storage, collaborative editing features, offline hosting, and many other benefits. Read on to find out everything you can do with Evernote.

How to get started with Evernote

First of all, it is best to go to the Evernote website and create a user. Later, you can download the app for Windows or MacOS, since at the moment it does not have support for Linux.

Likewise, you can also install the application for smartphones and tablets and create your user from it. This app is available for both Android and iOS in the Google Play Store and App Store.

Finally, it should be noted that by logging in with your profile on any of your devices you will be able to access the updated version of each document.

Evernote’s main features

These are some of the users you can give to your Evernote account:

– Generate notes in different formats, such as rich text, checklists, tables, drawings, or attachments.

– Organize your notes in notebooks and labels, which will allow you to easily find them when you need them.

– Scan documents, business cards, receipts or any paper you want to digitize and save to Evernote.

– Save entire web pages or just parts of them and add annotations or comments.

– Sync your Google calendar with Evernote so you can see your meetings and related notes in one place.

– Create and assign tasks within your notes, with due dates and reminders, so you can stay on top of all your goals.

– You can share your notes with other people to work as a team or receive feedback.

– Quickly search your notes by keywords, tags, dates or even by the content of images or scanned documents.