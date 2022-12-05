What is ChatGPT and why it revolutionizes Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

2022 seems to be the year in which the revolution of the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI). With developments such as DALL.E, Stable Diffusion or Midjourney, anyone can obtain amazing images from descriptions using natural text, even Facebook has developed its own artificial intelligence capable of obtaining small video fragments from a brief descriptive text.

ChatGPT is capable of generating content that can be used in texts or web pages

But in recent times, what is giving a lot of talk is a chatbot equipped with AI, ChatGPTa dialogue-based artificial intelligence capable of understanding natural human text and generating written text very similar to what any human being could write.

GPT is the acronym for Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (generative pre-trained transformation), has people in the family of text-generating AIs, the result of the work of OpenAI, an independent foundation dedicated to research and founded by Elon Musk, who lately seems to be the parsley of all sauces although he already left the board of directors at the time of this function. Created in 2015 together with other investors from Silicon Valley, OpenAI seeks, according to their own blog, the advancement of digital intelligence in a way that is as beneficial as possible for humanity.

ChatGPT is trained using machine learning techniques with the aim of providing information and answers using a text interface integrated into a natural conversation.

In its latest iteration, OpenAI states that they have focused on ease of use so that it is enough to establish a natural dialogue through questions and answers, allowing the user to launch challenges and questions, allowing ChatGPT to answer cross-questions, admit possible own errors, reject questions inappropriate and generally offer complex answers and solutions, something that includes the ability to write code or solve problems.

Beyond the generation of automated chatbots capable of resolving doubts from customers or users, some of its capabilities reach the content creation for texts, articles or web pages. However, OpenAI recognizes the limitations that ChatGPT still presents, being able to offer answers based on incorrect data with a convincing tone today, even grammatically well-constructed but meaningless explanations.

In these cases, the underlying problem could be in the data that this AI uses as a base to prepare its answers, since it is not easy to establish supervision over the degree of reliability of the data that it uses as a basis for its “reasoning”.

🔥🔥🔥 Interactive experiment 🔥🔥🔥 I’m using OpenAI’s ChatGTP 🤖 as if a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book was treated together with MidJourney 🎨 to draw the images. The decisions are made by YOU. Will you join me on this adventure? Vote in the following tweet 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/UKWLLIh5qH — Javi López ⛩️ (@javilop) December 2, 2022

But there are other possibilities. There are already users who have combined the capabilities of ChatGPT with those of other image-generating artificial intelligences to create conversational adventures such as Javier López’s «Dark Snow», as a version 2.0 of the «Choose your own adventure» books, in the that both the text and the images have been generated by these AIs and the reader only has to make the decision in which direction the adventure advances.