What is Bluetooth LE Audio and why is it being integrated into hearing aids?

Audio playback devices through Bluetooth They are a very strong trend in the market and that is why the developers of this technology have focused their efforts on creating standards that allow quality to be increased.

LE Audio is one of them. A system focused on this type of consumption and that seeks to solve and improve various aspects such as sound quality and energy consumption in the devices, which is usually a constant complaint from users.

What is Bluetooth LE Audio?

For a while the way in which the evolution of Bluetooth was presented was through updated versions, such as Bluetooth 2.0, 4.1 and so on. But now there is another way to present those improvements with the codecWhat are they standards that improve the connection experience.

Bluetooth LE Audio It is one of those standards, which was released in 2020 and is already implemented in various devices with the aim of improving audio quality, optimizing power consumption and connecting multiple devices at the same time.

This standard uses the codec Low Complexity Communication Codec (LC3), which can more efficiently compress and decompress the data being transmitted. Which represents an improvement over the generic system that was before the devices.

The LE Audio standard allows multiple devices to be connected at the same time and improves sound quality.

Improvements with Bluetooth LE Audio

This technology helps to bridge the gaps between wired and wireless headphones, since it improves the quality of the latter by having a greater width of audio channels for the reproduction of heavier content, which translates into more details. voiced.

Another important point is the energy efficiency they offer, because they make the battery of the headphones or speakers last twice as long. Something that over time can allow manufacturers to create smaller devices or with a higher level of autonomy.

The third benefit is Multi-stream. This is the one that allows you to connect different devices and transmit the same content to all of them. For example, having three speakers distributed around the house, one in the living room, another in the kitchen, and one more in the bedroom, all of which play the same song at the same time.

The developers of this standard ensure that there is no limit to the number of devices connected at the same time, which opens the door to different entertainment options.

Yelp, the service to find local businesses, arrives in Mexico

How to change the Bluetooth codec on the cell phone

When connecting headphones or speakers, the phone will assign the generic codec for audio playback, but this can be changed manually and find out if the cell phone has the standard LE Audio to take advantage of it.

To do so, you must follow these steps:

1. Access Settings.

2. Go to the ‘About phone’ section.

3. Look for the ‘Build number’ option and triple-click on it to activate developer options.

4. Go back to Settings and put the ‘Bluetooth Audio Codec’ search engine.

5. A list will be displayed and you must choose the one you want.

It is important to clarify that the codec will not be available because it is on the list, this will depend on whether the headphones or speakers are compatible with that standard, so they must be connected at the time of making the change.