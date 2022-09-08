What is Blockchain technology

- Advertisement -

translates as “chain of blocks” and basically it is a that allows keeping a secure, decentralized, synchronized and distributed record of digital operationswithout the need for the intermediation of third parties.

Blockchain technology has emerged as a innovation tool for companies in recent years. As high-impact use cases for Blockchain are addressed, service providers like NTT Data are expanding their offerings to build systems and deliver business outcomes that make them gain competitiveness adding this technology to its internal processes.

Let’s see what this technology consists of and what potential it has.

What is Blockchain and what is it for?

Blockchain technology has characteristics that allow manage information in a safe and traceable way, providing transparency and privacy to operations. This is highly interesting for companies as it allows you to improve your business processes and define new models based on collaborative environments supported by Blockchain technology.

A key aspect of this technology is that it is capable of guarantee the security of the data processed and, furthermore, be in a position to prove it. This is known as the principle of proactive responsibility.

It is indisputable that Blockchain performs a treatment of the information with all the security guarantees. This security translates into three dimensions:

availability (that they are accessible and “available” when needed)

integrity (that they are not altered or deleted in an unjustified way)

confidentiality (not disclosed to third parties without authorization)

exist plus two additional dimensions in the world of security:

traceability (ability to detect changes)

authenticity (ability to guarantee truthfulness).

Blockchain allows each block (or “node”) to store an exact copy of the stringin such a way that in the event of an attack, the data will continue to be available in the rest of the nodes, thus fulfilling the principle of availability.

On the other hand, being a consensual registry, if someone wanted to alter data, should modify the entire chain in at least 51% of the blocks. And, if they were altered, there would be a record of it. This results in a guarantee of the principle of integrity.

Lastly, to the extent that the information is incorporated into the chain in encrypted form, the confidentiality of the data is guaranteed.

Blockchain technology use case examples

Blockchain is a technology that is being harnessed by an increasing number of number of companies and sectors due to the advantages it offers in terms of productivity, agility, competitiveness, but also in terms of security and privacy. Some of the areas of greatest impact of this technology are:

Supply Chain

Storing information in Blockchain allows companies from any sector monitor and track the flows of your goods.

One of the areas in which blockchain is being implemented is in food where companies can track their merchandise by assigning products a QR code that contains information (such as origin, name of the producer, if it is organic or from a fair trade company) that is encrypted in the Blockchain and is updated with new information as it progresses through the supply chain.

For example, if a certain product is withdrawn, manufacturers can use Blockchain technology to detect affected batches thus avoiding destroying that product on a large scale (which entails large economic costs and waste of those unaffected products).

In addition to food, Blockchain technology is also being introduced to ensure traceability of medical supplies with tracking systems that allow us to authenticate drug shipments and thus prevent fraud.

Blockchain in the public sector

The public sector is considering the potential of Blockchain to develop a decentralized administration and improve the experience of citizens. For example, to store the tax information of your taxpayers.

This technology it can also be used to store patient health information and allow immediate and complete access to medical records and treatments by doctors, patients and researchers, favoring a direct and personalized relationship between patients and healthcare personnel.

Blockchain will also be able to simplify voting, allowing voters to cast their ballots without the need for another person to verify our identity, reducing fraud in the issuance of votes since they cannot be manipulated and eliminating the task of counting the votes at the end of the vote.

Blockchain in the financial sector

The banking sector was the first to incorporate Blockchain technology to its operating processes and transactions, facilitating the marketing of certain banking products, ensuring speed in operations and avoiding fraud risks.

blockchain It is also present in insurance companies allowing a more efficient management of premium payments and collections, in addition to reducing operational costs by streamlining their processes.

In conclusion, although it must be taken into account that one of the principles of security is that all technology is vulnerable, Blockchain It is presented as a robust and advantageous technology in this sense.