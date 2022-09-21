What is Bitcoin trading?

- Advertisement -

Bitcoin is the most popular and widely used cryptocurrency in the world. Created in 2009, after it more than 100,000 cryptocurrencies have been launched, which are decentralized currencies that only exist through digital files. That is where Blockchain technology comes into play, since the coins are mined from blockchains and are not linked to any government, country, bank… that is why they are said to be decentralized.

Well, among all of them, Bitcoin continues to be the main cryptocurrency, the most used and the one with the most headlines. It is still a volatile currency – like all cryptocurrencies – but the revaluation experienced in its 13 years of existence continues to make it enormously attractive. Today, Bitcoin has a market capitalization of around $730 billion, and there are more than 81 million Bitcoin wallet holders around the world.

Those Bitcoin holders would be called “traders”, people who invest – who buy and sell – Bitcoin in this case, or any other cryptocurrency. In that sense, and to respond to the title of this article, Bitcoin trading would be just that, buying and selling Bitcoins… that is, carrying out operations with this digital currency.

For many years, Internet users did not even know about the existence of Bitcoin, few knew what it was. What happens is that in recent years it has gained much more popularity and Bitcoin trading has become popular. One of the reasons is the emergence of platforms such as Bitcoin 360 AI, which have contributed to the democratization of investments in digital currencies.

These types of platforms allow people who do not have advanced knowledge in Bitcoin trading to enter the universe of cryptocurrencies, while also making it easy for experienced traders to manage their portfolio and carry out purchase and sale operations easily.

All they have to do -both some and others- is register on the platform to start trading. After making a few initial adjustments, in which the user will select what his intentions are and reveal his profile as a trader, the platform will analyze the best business opportunities that exist in the market. It will be its algorithms, powered by artificial intelligence, that are capable of discovering the best business opportunities, adjusted to the profile of the user’s investor.

When one of these opportunities is found, the system will notify the trader, so that he can carry out the operation if he wishes. It is also possible to disassociate yourself from the process and trust the experts who developed the software, establishing that the investment actions are developed as soon as the system finds a business opportunity in the market.

With this, only a small daily or weekly supervision exercise will be necessary to know how the acquired cryptocurrencies are doing and make the necessary adjustments. Thus, it helps people without the necessary trading knowledge to start in the world of investment with cryptocurrencies… and, at the same time, it allows advanced investors to save a lot of time, by not having to control all the variables of the market to identify the best opportunities. Let these types of platforms do the work for you!