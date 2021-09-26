What is Bitclout, the new decentralized social network?

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

BitClout is a social network built with blockchain technology and that seeks to become the first decentralized social network of the world.

Although it has been built from scratch, it uses an architecture similar to that of Bitcoin, although it is capable of supporting more complex data, so it can function as a traditional social network, in which users can create their own profiles and enjoy the common functionalities of this type of platform, such as the possibility of adding your own content or communicating with other people, as well as following other profiles.

The idea behind the development of BitClout is to offer users the control over a social network, creating the term “DeSo”, which would be “decentralized social network”. This term, like “DeFi” (Decentralized Finance), means that the control of development and decision-making on the future of the platform will rest with the users themselves. In this sense, like other projects like Ethereum, BitClout is open source, so anyone can participate in the development of new functionalities and updates.

In this sense, as it is a social network built on blockchain, any user can access their official Web site and decide to run a BitClout node and store a full copy of all the data.

One of the main features of BitClout are the native cryptocurrencies CLOUT or «creator coins», which can be used to participate in the governance (decision-making) of the social network, but also to pay other users within the network, as well as pay for certain services that are offered exclusively.

CLOUT has a total issue of 10.8 million, which makes it a rare currency. This means that those profiles that have more currencies will have a higher reputation within the network, thus proving the value of these coins. In this sense, the rest of users can buy or sell the currencies of these accounts, being able to speculate with their value while waiting for increases or decreases in price.

In addition, CLOUTs will allow users be able to participate in conversations with certain “high-level profiles”, which are profiles of very famous people and great influencers. In order to leave comments and participate in conversations with these people, users will have to pay a certain amount of coins, set by the account owner. This functionality is intended to prevent spam and improve interaction between “normal” users and celebrity accounts.

Another use for CLOUT coins will be to pay other accounts to publish their own content. In this way, a content creator can make a payment for an account with a lot of reach to publish one of their content. At the same time, the possession of these crypto assets will also offer access to certain VIP content.

CLOUT coins can be purchased directly from the platform using Bitcoins or from some exchanges and markets such as Woox, Kraken, eToro or Binance. They can be stored in BitClout’s own wallet or an external one owned by the user.

Despite the fact that it is a recent project, BitCloud is not without controversy, since the platform made the decision to “pre-create” the profiles of the 10,000 accounts with the most Twitter followers. According to BitCloud, this decision was made so that the addresses and names of these accounts were not taken by third parties and that they have contacted the owners of those accounts to offer them. However, many have dismissed this decision as a scam and have even pointed out that these accounts are being sold to the highest bidder (regardless of who they represent or not).

.