What is BeReal and how does it work? [Vídeo]

Although it was launched a few months ago, the BeReal social network is now experiencing significant growth and is currently number 1 in downloads in the app stores for mobile phones. If you don’t know it, we will tell you all about it and how it works in the following video:

As you can see in the video, BeReal is a social network with a totally different concept from other social networks focused on photography such as Instagram or Flickr.

BeReal is designed to put an end to the so-called “posturing” and that you cannot take very thoughtful photographs or the result of a long editing process. The idea is to see your world as it is happening at that very moment.

To do this, you will receive a message once a day and you will be able to publish a photograph only during the next two minutes. If you don’t open the message instantly, you can make a “late bereal” when you open it, but with the same time limitation: two minutes from opening.

The other great feature of this social network is that the photos are taken at the same time with the front camera and the rear camera of the mobile phone. This means that you have to be careful when you go to upload the image, because your friends will see both what you see and what the front camera of your mobile phone focuses on.

For the rest, you can choose if you want your photo to be seen only by your friends or if it can appear in the “Discovery” tab so that other people can see it and discover your contents in BeReal, which works in a very similar way to the “Explore” tab. » of Instagram or the one that also has TikTok to recommend content.

