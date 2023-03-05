What is Badoo and how to use it to flirt

- Advertisement -

Badoo is one of the most popular online dating and flirting platforms out there, with over 17 years of history. It has a user base of 500 million users worldwide – more than Tinder, although it is less popular – and understanding what it is and how to use it can help you achieve a casual meeting, find a partner or friendships.

Badoo, Tinder and Happn are among the most used dating apps in the world.

Step by step, in this guide you will find the requirements and procedures to register on Badoo and tips to get the most out of the platform. Badoo can be the meeting point with the love of your life or with new friends.

How to use Badoo

To register on Badoo you must prove that you are of legal age. Otherwise, the platform will not accept your identification data. Once this requirement is met, the steps to start are:

-Download and install the Badoo app on your mobile or register on the online platform.

-Create your account with new data or using the ones you already have on Facebook and other social networks.

-Complete the profile data on Badoo to incorporate your likes and interests.

-Upload a profile photo by pressing Popularity Boost, or by importing from your Facebook or Instagram.

as it comes to a social network oriented to find a partner or casual encountersThere is hardly any contact with profiles that do not have a photo. It is important to include one where the face is uncovered and without other people, so that there is no doubt who you are talking to. You can incorporate your tastes, hobbies, aesthetic preferences and artistic or professional career.

How to get dates using Badoo

When you have finished setting up your profile, you can start looking for people and trying to arrange a meeting. As recommendations to understand how to use Badoo you have to do the following:

-Click on the Encounters element to detect compatible people according to the terms of the profiles. You can comment through icons in a very positive, positive or negative way about each person.

-Click on the Search button to see the profiles closest to you geographically. Badoo’s algorithm displays personal information for each profile.

-Once the contact has been chosen to chat, it is possible to select Chat now or include in the favorites list to chat later, send a virtual gift or report and block.

-In the Visits section You can see who viewed your profile. In Who likes you interested people.

-The Live section It is available since 2018 to watch live videos from Badoo users.

Advantages of Badoo to find dates

Most of the dating and dating apps they are very similar. But Badoo points to some specific aspects to differentiate itself and offer a unique experience.

-It has a very large community.

-The app is simple and intuitive, available on both iOS and Android.

-It has a notification and messaging system in real time.

-The verified profiles with a blue check mark guarantee who we are talking to.