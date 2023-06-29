What is Apple CarPlay and how to use it

- Advertisement -

Manzana CarPlay is software developed by the manzanita company that is used to connect your iPhone to the car’s infotainment system. Through CarPlay you can access the best navigation applications, control music, send WhatsApp messages without using your hands, answer calls, interact with Siri, etc., all while driving.

Apple CarPlay is compatible with more than 600 car models.

Apple CarPlay was launched in 2014 and since then it has been gaining presence in cars from the vast majority of manufacturers. In fact, according to Apple estimates, this software is currently compatible with the systems of 80% of vehicles produced in the United States.

It is worth mentioning that you can connect your iPhone to CarPlay via the lightning cable or wirelessly via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. We will explain all this and more in this article, so that you can get the most out of this alternative to Coolwalk courtesy of Apple. That way you won’t have to be distracted by touching buttons while driving.

So you can use Apple CarPlay

The first thing you need is an iPhone 5 or higher and a car compatible with Apple CarPlay. If the vehicle is a bit older, you may also choose to purchase a stereo that has Apple CarPlay built-in. There are a wide variety of brands in the aftermarket.

Then all you need is to connect your mobile to the infotainment system. You can do this by connecting the lightning cable to the vehicle’s USB port or wirelessly.

In the second case, depending on the car model, you can pair both devices via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. When the connection is established, your iPhone will automatically connect to CarPlay every time you get into the car.

Now that the smartphone is connected, you will be able to see an interface very similar to that of your mobile, but totally adapted to the car’s screen. You can now use the apps compatible with CarPlay, such as Spotify, Deezer, Waze, Google Maps, WhatsApp, among others. To interact with these tools you must press their icons or simply ask Siri to launch them.

Some advantages of CarPlay

– Make calls or answer them hands-free using the buttons on the steering wheel or your voice.

– Receive and reply to iMessages or WhatsApp messages without taking your attention off the road by asking Siri to send or read them out loud to you.

– You can also use Navigation applications such as Waze or Maps and ask Siri to show you the way.

– Play your favorite music, stop the track, pause, go back, change the song or turn the volume up and down using voice commands.

– Customize your car’s home screen with the icons of the apps you use most.