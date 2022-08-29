What is and how to use Nearby Share to share files with your Android?

- Advertisement -

On many occasions, not all the options offered by smartphones are known, and this is what happens with those that use the operating system when it comes to sharing . As with Apple’s AirDrop, Google has its own technology to do this closely that not many know about. It’s called . This is a development that is included in the vast majority of phones that integrate the operating system of the Mountain View company (especially the latest generation). Basically, this feature is a protocol for sharing content with compatible devices that are nearby. And, always, without having to use any cable. And, the truth is that its operation at present is very good and reliable… so it is not a bad idea to know how to activate and use it. How to activate Nearby Share on your Android The first thing to keep in mind is that you don’t need to install anything on your mobile to be able to use this tool. If the terminal offers compatibility, it is native… Otherwise, you cannot do anything to add it -since the manufacturer has decided that this is the case and has eliminated all traces of it-. To activate Nearby Share, it is best to go into the Settings of your Android and, in the upper search bar, write the name of the technology. If it is available, the section that you have to access to enable everything will appear as the first result. Click on that place and, always, you will find a slider that is the one you have to use (its name is usually Use Nearby Sharing -or something similar-). There is no loss, and this does not increase battery consumption or drain resources from the operating system. It is vital that to make use of this Google technology, you have the Location option activated on your smartphone, since this allows you to be located by other users (or send to them). In addition, as different options are used for sending depending on the best that exists, it is always important that both WiFi and Bluetooth are active so that the terminal selects the optimal way to send. And, this is all you have to do and take into account when using Nearby Share on Android devices. This is how this Google technology is used Well, everything is really simple, since once you have chosen what you want to share, such as a text file or an image, you have to choose the Share option as usual on your Android. So, among the options that appear in the list of available apps you will see a possibility called Close -or something similar-. Click on it and start the search. You will see a list of nearby devices that are compatible and that you can use. When selecting the desired one, he receives a notification that you have to accept. If this is so, the device checks which is the most suitable communication interface at that moment (for stability and speed). Once this is done, start the process. You just have to wait for it to finish. Simple, don’t you think? >