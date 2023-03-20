5G News
What is Amazon's interest in Latin American SMEs?

What is Amazon’s interest in Latin American SMEs?

Amazon

Published on

By Brian Adam
The cloud is part of the digital transformation in Latin America in order to save costs for any entrepreneur, whether they have a small company or a multinational. Therefore, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced support for a migration for the public and private sectors in order to have security when storing files.

The benefits that people have when entering this technological tool are 24/7 remote access to information, likewise, it reduces storage and file management costs and avoids investments in assets such as hardware and software.

On the other hand, it increases the competitiveness of the company, and increases the availability of services with ease in the exchange of information. And it is that given the continuous evolution of the business landscape, the demand for cloud-based solutions is increasing rapidly.

The advance of the cloud since the pandemic led this technology to be part of the daily life of users and companies.
The advance of the cloud since the pandemic led this technology to be part of the daily life of users and companies.
Analysts like International Data Corporation (IDC) estimate that the cloud market in Latin America reach $22 billion by 2025.

By having one place where information is stored and accessible at all times, it is easier to exchange data, update files and work together, even if the different parties are in different places.

TikTok employees sometimes decide what’s viral and what’s not
  • TAGS

Likewise, Edgar Helou, AWS Country Manager for Colombia, assured that “its modernization stage is attended to in a timely manner through the most advanced in terms of communications, data center and cloud technologies.”

The advance of the cloud since the pandemic led this technology to be part of the daily life of users and companies.

The advance of the cloud since the pandemic led this technology to be part of the daily life of users and companies.

data security

One of the main benefits for which companies decide to start a digital transformation is the concern about data loss, from accidental deletion to attempts to hack to steal information or withhold data.

There are a breadth of threats to modern businesses. Therefore, small companies have a secure location in the cloud, to obtain an internal server place for their data and processes.

Well, cloud providers know the security details like authentication, encryption and permissions. So you can choose who accesses what data and the provider will work to manage and protect it.

Finally, AWS said that with clear colombia will continue for 5 more years driving the adoption of the cloud as part of a transition towards the digital transformation.

