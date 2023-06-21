What is Amazon Appstore and how it works

- Advertisement -

The Amazon Appstore is a digital platform developed by Amazon that allows users of Fire devices (brand owned by Amazon) to download and access a wide variety of applications and games.

Amazon offers its own tablets under the name Fire, being devices that work on a customized version of Android

While these devices also have access to the Google Play Store app store, since Amazon Fire tablets run on a specific version of Android, the Amazon app store offers an additional alternative for those looking for a seamless download and download experience. different app purchase.

How the Amazon Appstore works

The Amazon Appstore works in a similar way to the Google Play Store in terms of allowing users to find, download and install apps on their Android devices. However, there are some key differences between both app stores.

One of the main differences lies in the selection of apps available. While the Google Play Store houses a huge and varied catalog of applications from different developers, the Amazon App Store tends to focus more on offering high quality and popular apps.

Amazon performs a more rigorous selection of its catalog, which means that it has a more limited but carefully selected offer of applications. This can be beneficial for users who want to avoid low-quality or potentially dangerous applications.

Another important difference between both stores is the business model. While the Google Play Store offers a mix of free and paid apps, the Amazon Appstore is mainly focused on paid apps. However it also offers a free app of the daywhere users can download an app for free for a limited time.

In terms of user experience, both the Google Play Store and the Amazon Appstore have similar, easy-to-navigate interfaces. Both let you browse apps by categories, offer user reviews, and provide automatic updates for installed apps.