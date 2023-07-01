What is «AI-nsiety» and how to deal with it in the digital age

- Advertisement -

The accelerated evolution of Artificial intelligence (AI) has brought with it a new phenomenon: «AI-nsiety». This concern stems from the uncertainty about how AI can influence aspects such as our professional career, privacy or security.

What is “AI-nsiety”?

The «IA-nxiety» it is a feeling of unease about the possible effects of AI on human creativity and originality. This phenomenon bears a certain resemblance to “eco-anxiety,” the fear many young people feel about climate change. In both cases, the perception that the results of human activities are out of control leads to a feeling of uncertainty and anxiety.

The uncertainty behind “AI-nsiety”

One of the factors fueling this concern is the lack of knowledge about AI. Understanding that AI is already present in our daily lives can help familiarize us with it and reduce fear.

Preparing for the future

The arrival of AI in the workforce is imminent. According to a 2020 report from the World Economic Forum, AI is expected to replace 85 million jobs by 2025, but it could also create 97 million new roles. Anticipating these changes and learning to use AI tools can be of great help in adapting to this near future.

The importance of human skills

Despite the growing influence of AI, there are human abilities, such as emotional intelligence, that AI still cannot replace. The combination of digital and human skills will be crucial for the well-being of the future workforce.

What can we do

To alleviate “AI-anxiety,” it can be beneficial to take breaks from digital devices. There are digital tools like “Digital Detox” that can help reduce screen time.

AI regulation is essential to building trust in this technology. The European Union recently passed a bill to regulate the use of AI, an important step to minimize risks and maximize the value that AI offers to society.

“AI-nsiety” reflects our concerns in an increasingly digital world. But as we become more familiar with and learn to work with AI, we can turn this anxiety into optimism, recognizing the value and potential this technology has to improve our lives.

More information in The Conversation