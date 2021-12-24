What is a transistor and what is its importance for technology?

Although technology surrounds us daily, we know very little about the components that make up these creations. Clocks, lamps, cell phones, radios, televisions and above all chips share a very important element for their operation. In this article we will talk about the history of transistors.

A transistor is a type of semiconductor electronic device, with the ability to modify an electrical output signal in response to an input signal. These serve as an amplifier, switch, oscillator or rectifier for it.

One of the first creators to approach the invention was Julius Edgar Lilienfeld in Canada in 1925. Lilienfeld sought to control the flow of electrical current in various applications. The first achievements began in the middle of the century, when they could be implemented using semiconductor materials. These consisted of expanding the power of an electrical signal by conducting it through two gold struts applied to a germanium crystal.

Engineer John R. Pierce He was the one who gave the instrument its name. In 1948 the first contact transistor was created in Germany, while in the United States the first high-frequency transistor was invented in 1953.



John R. Pierce and Julius Edgar Lilienfeld (left in the second photo). Photos courtesy

This is how transistors work

The utility of a transistor is based on turning current on or off in a circuit like an electrically controlled switch. The clearest example to understand transistors are the water taps. A transistor can serve three functions. The first is active, allowing a variable current level to pass. In cut it is when it does not let any type of current pass and in saturation it is when it lets all the electric current pass. Just like an open, closed and intermediate position water tap works.

Transistors are made up of three elements: base, collector, and emitter. The base is the one that mediates between the collector and the emitter. If the base is not receiving current, the transistor is in the off position; if it receives an intermediate current, the base will open the flow by a certain amount; and if the base receives enough current, it will pass the full current.

Today in the construction of transistors materials such as germanium, silicon, gallium arsenide or alloys of silicon and germanium or silicon and aluminum are used. These elements determine whether the device will be able to withstand a certain amount of electrical voltage and a maximum resistance heating temperature.

Why is a transistor important?

Did you know that transistors are the key active components in virtually all modern electronics? MOS, the most widely used transistor, is found from computers and electronics to smartphone technology. Its popularity is because it has the ability to be mass produced, with a low cost process.

In 2009 the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers named the invention of the first transistor as a milestone. Also included in the list are the inventions of the junction transistor in 1948 and the MOSFET in 1959. On the other hand, The United States Patent and Trademark Office He called it “an innovative invention that transformed life and culture around the world.”