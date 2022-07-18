What is a Mi account and why should you download it on a Xiaomi mobile

It is well known that Android mobiles need to be linked to a Gmail account in order to access its services, and this is something that happens with terminals of any brandbe it Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, etc.

Now, speaking clearly of Xiaomi devices, these since they are used for the first time present the possibility to also link with a Mi accountwhich presents different interesting functions that you will be able to know today in this post.

[mb_related_posts1]

First of all, what is a Mi account? Well, it’s basically a service that works on a par with the Google account that is linked to the mobile, in addition to offers different benefits that can be used from any device of the Xiaomi ecosystem, whether they are vacuum cleaners, fans, kitchen products, etc.

Why you should have a Xiaomi Mi account

Clarified the above and going to the reasons why a Mi account would be of great help to you, we first commented that the service is able to locate any Xiaomi deviceAs long as you have location turned on, of course.

In fact, knowing the location of the devices and managing them from the mobile has been through an app that is controlled from there and that only allows you to sign in using a Mi account.

Another interesting point turns out to be that of being able to delete the data of a device from there, so that no one else can access the information that was in this. To do this you will only have to position yourself on the map that shows where your devices are, click on one and then click on the option Delete data.

To all this we must add that you will also be allowed to have access to Xiaomi Cloud, so you can save up to 5 GB of files there for free. Of course, you have the option to purchase any of these paid plans if you wish to have more storage space:

[mb_related_posts2]

50 GB: 11 euros per year (0.92 euros per month)

200 GB: 35 euros per year (2.92 euros per month)

1TB: 104 euros per year (8.67 euros per month)

With whatever space you decide to keep, you’ll be left with full backups and app syncing, among a few other things. Finally, the reality is that Yes, there are several benefits that you can get from your Mi account.so if you are now interested in creating one for yourself, these are the simple steps you must follow to get it:

– Click here to go to the My Account website.

– Click on Register, choose your language and write an email.

– Provide a password and wait for a confirmation email to be sent to your email.

– Within that email in question, click on the orange button that indicates Activate account.