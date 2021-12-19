What is a computer bug and what are its consequences?

In our days there are things that we take for granted like the fact of connectivity, for example. It is normal for us that anywhere there is a Wi-Fi network to connect us and the same happens with some words. For example, it is very popular to use the term bug to refer to an error in a computer program or equipment. In that sense, we want to tell you the story of the term bug in the computing field.

In addition, when dealing with software or hardware errors, there have been some that were memorable due to the impact they caused at the time.

The history of the term bug to refer to an error in computing

If we trace the use of the English word “bug” to account for a malfunction in some mechanism, we first come to the year 1872. According to this, Thomas Alva Edison is the first to use the term to refer to a problem in the operation of a mechanism. Later, letters and notes from 1878 and 1889 give an account of how Edison used the word bug to denote mechanical or electrical failures.

In this way, we can have Thomas Alva Edison as the person who started talking about bugs to refer to failures in any mechanism. Thus, it also began to be a term involved in the engineering area. However, the history of the word bug in the computing environment does it much more honor to the word.

Considering that bug is the equivalent of bug or insect in Spanish, its use in the field of computing came exactly for this reason. It would be in the year 1945 when Grace Murray Hopper worked as a Mark II computer programmer and noted in the Log Book that the equipment was having a failure due to a bug. In effect, the problem was being caused by a moth interfering with the contacts of the computer’s valves.

Bugs and their impact on the history of computing

Being an event where the equipment or program does not work as expected, bugs can cause real problems. In that sense, there are some that have remained in history due to the great losses they have caused.

YK2 or Effect 2000

The arrival of the year 2000 represented a topic that gave much to talk about in all environments, from the religious to the technological. However, in the latter it was where I generated an immense amount, also helped by the media.

The 2000 Effect is about the fact that computers had been programmed to store dates in two digits. In that sense, since the beginning of the programming in the 70s, the developers only occupied two spaces for the year. In that sense, when we reached the year 2000, what was supposed to happen is that the machines marked it as year 00 and thought they were in 1900.

Home computers were not affected by this bug. The problems that were generated with the year 2000 were counted, such as the taximeters that stopped working in Singapore or those in Sweden that offered much lower prices. Despite this, large companies invested thousands of dollars in creating patches to correct this flaw.

The Dhardan Missile Bug

An example that bugs can also cause deaths is the case of the Dhardan Missile, in the framework of the Persian Gulf War in 1991. A missile from Iraq hit the Dhardan base in Saudi Arabia with a balance of 28 soldiers dead Americans.

This military base had an anti-ballistic protection system that was supposed to prevent events like this. However, the software that controlled it had a bug that made an incorrect calculation and generated a slight delay of 0.33 seconds after the 100 hours of operation it had. However, this slight delay represented death for these soldiers, since the response to the missile did not have the expected precision.

The blue screen at the Windows 98 presentation

As we have seen, bugs can cost lives, money and can also make us have terrible times like Bill Gates and his team in Las Vegas. It was April 1998 and they were preparing to present Windows 98 at the COMDEX Exhibition.

Chris Caposella, assistant to Bill Gates would show how the new Plug & Play technology worked, connecting a scanner via USB. The result was that unpleasant blue screen that we all know, although Bill Gates knew how to get around the situation. Faced with the event, he would say “And this is one of the reasons why we are not selling Windows 98 yet.” The operating system would be brought to market on June 25 of the same year.

How can bugs affect us and how to avoid it?

Bugs can ruin any work we carry out, since it is always an unexpected response for the user. We always trust our employees in computer systems and in that sense, we are vulnerable to bugs.

Considering that nothing is perfect, development companies have a staff called Debuggers whose function is precisely to discover the problems that exist in the system. Even many companies, like Microsoft, give rewards to people who are dedicated to finding errors on their own.

Although the presence of bugs is in the hands of the developers and does not depend on us, there is one crucial factor: updates. It is possible to find a bug in one version of any program and to correct it in the next. This forces us to update immediately because in addition, these errors end up being exploited by hackers.

That is, if you know that Windows 98 succumbs when connecting a USB scanner and you do not update, you will be at complete risk of getting a blue screen on your own or by third parties. In that sense, keeping our systems up-to-date is the main barrier to avoid having computer bug stories.