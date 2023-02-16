- Advertisement - The company Apple Inc. has ventured into the credit business with its service “Buy now, pay later. What information will Apple use to approve Apple Pay Later? Manzana establishes certain historical mechanisms for its approval. A key factor is having been a good customer in the past. A spokeswoman for Cupertino California-based Apple declined to comment. Bloomberg first reported on the company’s credit strategy in March. According to Mark Gurman of BloombergPay Later is expected to launch in the coming weeks. - Advertisement - Customers who request Apple Pay will be evaluated based on several factors, including their spending history with Apple and the devices they own. The offer “Buy Now, Pay Later” will allow customers to purchase something using Apple Pay on your iPhone in four installments over six weeks. This service was announced by the company in June 2022 and will be offered to customers free of charge and without interest. What will Apple use to approve Apple Pay later?

The bitten apple will use previous spending on hardware and services to assess the creditworthiness of the customer.

According to Bloomberg, the new service will allow Apple to take advantage of the “data trove” that the company has about its customers. These data include spending at company stores, transactions at the app store and P2P payments with Apple Cash.

The company can easily determine which customers own which devices, who has an Apple Card, and how much they have paid with Apple Cash. However, Apple’s historical customer data ends with Apple Pay.

This means that customers who have a good track record of spending Apple devices in retail stores are more likely to be enrolled in the program. Buy now, pay more lateas Apple uses this as a strong indicator of your ability to repay the credit.

The criteria for the credit were revealed as part of an internal company test. According to the report, testers considered loans of up to $1,000.

Other factors included in the informal credit check were whether the customer had an Apple Card.

APLater will initially be released in the United States. Customer spending data will be tracked through the user’s Apple ID, and the Pay Later option will automatically appear in the Apple Pay Purchases tab if available.

This is what Apple says about Apple Pay and the data:

“Apple does not store or have access to the original numbers of credit, debit or prepaid cards used with Apple Pay. In addition, when credit, debit, or prepaid cards are used with Apple Pay, Apple does not store any transaction information that can be linked to the user: Transactions are between the user, merchant, or developer, and the bank or issuer of the card”.

Apple Pay Later is the first Apple financial service to be supported by Apple itself rather than a third party. This means that refunds will ultimately be made with existing cash from Manzana.

It is not clear what data you have Manzana to determine the solvency of a user, apart from what purchases were paid for and how.

The privacy policy and terms of use will likely detail how Apple determines creditworthiness.

Pay Later is integrated into the Wallet application on the iPhone and allows users to pay for a purchase through Apple Pay in four installments over the following six weeks.

Upon registration, customers enter the desired amount of credit, after which the system returns an approved total, similar to the Spending Power feature on cards. amexpress.

For the first time, the company uses its own payment platform and issues the credit itself. Apple created a company called Apple Finance LLC to manage credit applications, loans and approvals.

However, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.., an Apple partner, is the issuing bank and MasterCard Inc. is the provider of the payment network.

Apple Pay Later documents show that transaction history will be stored at the financial affiliate, Goldman Sachs and MasterCardbut not at Apple itself, to ensure privacy.

The report explains that credit offers expire after 30 days and that a copy of a government-issued ID, a full national insurance number, and two-step verification through an account are sometimes required. from Apple to request it.

It is important to note that credit standing with “Buy now and pay later” does not affect access to other company services.

It is expected that if a customer is unable to use a product with Apple Pay Later, they will no longer be able to use it and other features of their Apple ID may be disabled until their account is back in good standing.

In the future, Apple may also offer alternative payment options that extend credit for longer periods of time, which will result in interest charges.

“Buy now and pay later” is currently undergoing extensive testing with Apple Store employees.

The feature was originally scheduled to launch in September 2022 as part of iOS 16, but the service was delayed during development and has been postponed indefinitely.

Apple has yet to announce an official release date for “Buy now and pay later”but it is expected to be available soon.

The feature is currently hidden in the code of the Wallet app in iOS 16.3, and Manzana you have the option of deploying it at any time with the push of a button.

It was assumed that “Buy now and pay later” would be released in 2022, but has been delayed to early 2023. It is currently being tested by employees and is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.