What information do the Russian security forces already have access to?

The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed to amend the law “On operational-search activity.” Employees want instant access to any information on the Internet, whether it concerns matters of national security or the fight against terrorism. This desire is motivated by the acceleration of investigative actions. However, Russia already has several laws in place that make it easier for security officials to gain access to citizens’ data online. Experts interviewed by Gazeta.Ru point to the gradual transition of the country to the total identification of citizens on the Internet. In their opinion, the project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will speed up this process, although it is rather a “crutch” for future more serious transformations.