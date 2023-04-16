What I like the most about the Realme GT 3

The Realme GT 3 is a high-end smartphone launched by the Realme brand, which has quickly earned the attention and respect of technology enthusiasts around the world. This device offers an impressive feature set and outstanding performance, positioning itself as an attractive option in the high-end smartphone market.

Its 144 Hz AMOLED screen stands out, providing a clear and fluid visual experience, while its modern and unique design combines plastic and matte glass finishes, along with a rear window that gives it a distinctive touch. Equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and up to 16 GB of RAM, the Realme GT 3 offers exceptional performance for the most demanding users.

In addition, it has a 240W fast charge that allows the battery to be fully charged in less than 10 minutes (almost 3 million people watched the video that we published on our TikTok with the demonstration of the charge), and its high-quality camera system. includes a 50 MP main sensor. All this, together with its Realme UI 4.0 operating system, compatible with Android 13 Material You, make the Realme GT 3 a smartphone that competes strongly in the current mobile phone market.

What do I like the most about mobile?

Ok, yes, fast charging is from another world, but there is more:

144 Hz AMOLED screen: offers an excellent visual experience and fluidity, and I notice it a lot depending on what games.

Unique design with rear window and finishes in plastic and matt glass.

Excellent performance with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 16 GB of RAM.

240W fast charge: full charge in less than 10 minutes. That said, it is my favorite point.

Good quality of photographs with the main 50 MP sensor. I like the ones from my OnePlus better, but the ones from the realme are very good (I will make a post only with photos of the realme GT 3)

Biometrics quality: optical fingerprint reader and 2D facial recognition.

Realme UI 4.0: fluidity, animations and compatibility with Material You from Android 13.

Stereo sound and support for Dolby Atmos and spatial audio for headphones. It is not a gamer mobile, to be clear, but it has quite decent audio.

Good thermal performance, avoiding throttling in high demand situations.

Things that can improve

As perfect in the world there is almost nothing, here are things that have room for improvement:

Increased maximum brightness on the screen for better visibility outdoors.

Improvement in the quality of the ultra wide angle of 8 MP.

Improved image processing for more natural details.

Incorporation of wireless charging and reversible wireless charging.

That said, we will continue talking about this mobile for the next few weeks, focusing on performance and camera, taking advantage of the fact that we have it in our hands.