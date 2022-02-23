What happens to your WhatsApp if you die

Nothing is forever, not even WhatsApp. Although the calculations tell us that social networks like Facebook will have more deceased users than alive at some point, this does not apply to WhatsApp. WhatsApp does not have a way to create a memorial profile for deceased people: the account will end up being deactivated automatically.

Next we tell you what happens with the whatsapp account of a person who has diedhow long it takes to deactivate, what happens when this happens and what you can do to avoid or speed up the process.

This happens to your WhatsApp when you die

The WhatsApp messaging service is closely related to the phone number, so it would be technically impossible to keep the account forever if it is not in use. The normal thing is that the phone number of a deceased person is unsubscribed, so that number will end up being recycled and activated for another person. As soon as this person activates their new phone number on WhatsApp, the old account will be gone.

However, this assumption will rarely be fulfilled, because while the operators will wait about six months to recycle the number, WhatsApp cleans the accounts that have been inactive for more than 120 days, that is, four months. An inactive account is one that has not been connected to WhatsApp, because the mobile has not been turned on and/or connected to the Internet during all that time.

After 120 days of inactivity, the WhatsApp account of a deceased person will be automatically deleted

After four months without connecting to WhatsApp, the account of a deceased person is automatically deleted, although the deletion will not be as sudden as if you manually deleted the account from the app settings. The local backup, on the mobile, will still be there, and can be recovered (with its messages and others), if you re-register the WhatsApp account on that same mobile.

That is, WhatsApp will delete the account after four months of inactivity, but if the SIM card is still activeyou will be able to re-register the same phone number on the same mobile, thus recovering the messages.

When the account is deleted, it leaves the groups and the profile picture disappears

As soon as the account is deleted, he will leave all the groups of which he was a part, in addition to disappearing the profile picture and any additional account information. Existing chats with other people will remain in the chats of these other people. It is possible to continue sending messages, although they will only show check: they will never be delivered. However, whoever tries to open a new chat will receive the message “The phone number does not exist in WhatsApp”.

How to maintain WhatsApp account

If you prefer to keep the WhatsApp account of a relative or friend who has passed away active, the solution is easy. It is necessary that WhatsApp connect at least once every four months to prevent automatic deletion.

Not only that, but you must make sure the SIM is still active and not unsubscribed for non-payment or inactivity. Although you can use WhatsApp over Wi-Fi after the SIM is inactive, thereafter there is a chance that the number will be recycled and someone else will register it using the account, at which point you will lose access to the account of the deceased person.

How to delete account early

If you prefer to delete a deceased person’s account before the four months of inactivity are up, you have two options. With mobile access, you can delete account manuallyby going to Settings > Account > Delete account.

This way to delete an account is irreversible, in such a way that it will not be possible to recover the account or the messages, even if you re-register the same phone number in the same mobile. It will also not be possible to restore messages from a Google Drive backup.

If you do not have access to the account, then you will need to contact WhatsApp technical support, so that they carry out the management for you. The traditional way of doing this is by email, writing to [email protected]

However, since a few weeks it has also been possible to contact the WhatsApp technical support by chat, which may be another somewhat simpler way to do the same thing. It is expected that you will need to provide proof and/or documents that the person is deceased and that you have authorization to request early deletion of the account.