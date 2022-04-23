What happens if someone discovers the IMEI code of your mobile

There is no doubt that smartphones have become our greatest ally. Thanks to these devices it is possible to carry out a wide variety of tasks and maintain contact with other people through the applications that they offer us.

However, despite the sophistication and advances that these devices present, the susceptibility that lies in them while they are connected to the cloud is something that has not yet been fully resolved.

The reason behind this is due to the large number of methods used by hackers to penetrate your system and access sensitive user information. This is how hackers have taken advantage of all the weak points of smartphones to access them without the user noticing.

However, concern has recently been raised about the possibility that these criminals might have to infiltrate the phone via the IMEI code.

It is necessary to clarify that through this element it is not possible to obtain the data of the user’s bank accountalthough the numbers that compose it are associated with information of interest.

And it is that when it comes to the IMEI code, it is only reflected on the mobile box, the back of the phone, in the settings section or obtained through a code in the software. For all this, it would be difficult for a hacker to obtain the IMEI key of the phone unless he manages to get hold of it to manipulate it, although many times it can be seen in YouTube videos or you can write it down in stores and wait for the device to be bought by somebody.

When talking about the function that the IMEI code fulfills, it is in charge of collect information and data from the hardware regarding the device model, brand or manufacturer, among other related specifications.

Once collected, these data are transmitted to the operator, so that it can keep abreast of the activity generated by the device and thus offer the user the possibility of locate it by geopositioning in case it is lost or stolen.

So the only thing a hacker could do with the IMEI code of our phone is know our position at all timesfor which it is recommended not to allow this number to be public knowledge and not even be seen by known people in your circle.