what happens if i delete a contact from telegram?

If you are one of those who have a lot of contacts in messaging applications like Telegram and you want to clean them, the process is simple. The messaging app of the brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov has the option to manually delete contacts, regardless of whether you added them manually or they were added by synchronization with your address book.

Read more ADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category if you’re thinking about do contact cleaning In Telegram, we are going to tell you how it is done and what happens if you do this cleaning of contacts. How to delete contacts from Telegram As in WhatsApp, the contacts that appear in Telegram sync with your phonebook automatically. The main change in Telegram is that these contacts are also stored in the platform’s cloud, which facilitates the process of switching between mobile and PC, for example. Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES Telegram

If you have decided that some of them are left over, the steps you have to do are really simple:

Access the chat of the contact you want to delete.

Within the chat, touch the name of said user at the top to open the contact options window.

Click on Delete contact.

Confirm that you want to delete the contact.

If you had had a conversation with that contact, the chat will not be deleted automatically, but the conversation will remain visible in the general list of Telegram chats. The only change will be that instead of the contact’s name, their phone number will appear.

What a deleted contact sees

If you’re worried about him trace you can leave in the face of a deleted contact and if it will get angry when it detects that you have done it, we have to tell you that everything will depend on your security settings.

Telegram contact information

If you have only deleted a contact from Telegram, what users will still be able to see from their profile depends on the settings selected in Privacy and security. This menu can be found by clicking on the icon of the three horizontal stripes in the upper left margin, Settings and Privacy and security. Here you will be able to select different security filters that could leave out your newly deleted contacts.

In the options “View phone number”, “Last time online”, “Profile photos and videos”, “Forwarded messages”, “Calls” and “Groups and channels” you can only choose “My Contacts” if you delete You did one of them so that he couldn’t gossip, among other reasons, or All if you don’t mind that they continue to see all that content, mainly the connection hours and profile data and that everything seems to go on as if nothing had happened.

In addition to the options to leave out those who are not contacts, another much stricter option to eliminate a contact and not access your information or write to you is to block contact on Telegram. The blocked person will no longer be able to see your profile status, your last login or profile picture, or other information about your account.