What happened to the iPhone SE, these are Apple’s plans

Apparently, is once again working on a new version of the iPhone SE in which 5G technology will be implemented, among other features.

the analyst Ming Chi Kuo stated in a thread Twitter that the company has “restarted” the project and that the iPhone SE 4 will have a screen OLEDa first for the company, as well as a 5G modem designed by Apple instead of the vendor .

Qualcomm is one of the largest providers of mobile phone chips and has a significant presence in the mobile application processor market (PA) and mobile communication modems. Its products are used in a wide range of devices, from smartphones to Internet of Things devices (IoT) and laptops.

- Advertisement -

It may interest you: Now you can charge an iPhone with clean energy

Google Pay is modified with Material You design in update It is not clear if the phone will have some of the premium features of the iPhone 14, such as Emergency SOS via satellite or Face ID.

In addition to its chip manufacturing activities, Qualcomm is also known for its wireless communications technology and its patents in the field of mobile telecommunications, such as 4G LTE technology and 5G technology. The company has been a major player in the development and promotion of these technologies.

- Advertisement -

As indicated, the smartphone will have “a minor modification of the iPhone 14 6.1-inch” and will start production in early 2024. However, it is not clear if the phone will have some of the premium features of the iPhone 14, such as the SOS emergency via satellite, Face IDamong other things, that the current iPhone SE does not have.

However, Kuo mentions that Apple will have to “get over technical hurdles related to mmWave (the frequency band) and satellite communications” when it comes to its modem, before bringing it to its flagship phones.

It may interest you: Gmail and Google Calendar users will be able to activate additional protection in their messages and publications

- Advertisement -

Kuo said it’s a “foregone conclusion that Apple’s orders from Qualcomm will drop significantly” after it adopts its own modems in the iPhone SE, even though it may take a generation or two to reach its flagship phones. In addition, he assures that the modems made by Apple will also begin to appear in the apple watch and ipads.

One of the features that could be modified in the new versions of the iPhone 15 would be the size of the screen. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

iPhone 15

The new models of iPhone 15 They would be released in September, as Apple has accustomed to its customers. With a few months in advance, some of the details and features of these new devices have been known, at least with regard to their hardware and some additional specifications.

One of the features that could be modified in the new versions of the cell phone made by Apple would be the size of the screen: it would present changes with a larger screen. The iPhone 15 Pro model and probably the iPhone 15 Pro Max as well. Instead, there would be no changes to the regular models.

The most striking thing is that this larger screen will not mean that users have to carry a larger iPhone in their pockets or purses. To increase the size, the developers of the device would have eliminated, or at least reduced, the space occupied by the edges of the cell phone.

It may interest you: So you can invite a video call from WhatsApp Web

Another significant change would be the implementation of a new type of cameras. They would probably be incorporated into all iPhone 15s and undoubtedly in the most advanced versions.

As reported by technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these models will include a new type of lens on their cameras, called periscopic. This modification would be intended only for models that belong to the highest range. The novelty could increase the quality of the images captured by the devices, especially when it comes to photographs that require the use of zoom.