What functions does WhatsApp have on Android that are not on iPhone

Although WhatsApp is one of the most downloaded applications in the world according to a study carried out by the company Data.ai, called State of Mobile 2023there are noticeable differences between the version that is available for download on devices Android and in the iphone manufactured by Manzana

Are differences They are not necessarily aesthetic when it comes to the interface of the application, but consist of complete features that are only found in the version of Android and allow a greater variety of uses on the platform than on the iphone. The differential functions between both versions of the platform do not prevent the normal use of WhatsApp nor do they represent major difficulties to interact with contacts through conversations group or private

The characteristics of WhatsApp for Android are: resize fountainsend Photographs uncompressed and select all conversations.

It may interest you: What cell phones are left without WhatsApp as of March 1

Change font size

For practical use of the application, users Adults greater may need a better visualization of the words, so making them bigger is a useful function in the platform and it is only available for Android users. This does not mean that Manzana does not have a version of this feature, but the one that does have a difference.

Android cell phones allow you to change the font size only of the application independently of the system. (Xataka)

Device users only Android have the possibility to modify the font size of the application while the font of the system it remains at the same size to which it was assigned. version of Manzanafor its part, allows you to make this modification, but requires making changes to the font size throughout the cell phone.

To change the font size in a iphoneusers must enter the Settings or Configuration application, locate the accessibility option and then press the section of Screen and size of text. It is this moment in which you can select the size of the letters that you want in the whole device.

Send uncompressed photos

Although a basic feature of WhatsApp It is sharing images through the personal and group chats of the application, these are not sent in their highest quality. The platform is responsible for compressing and sending it with the least amount of data possible so that it can be downloaded by another user without the need to consume a lot of mobile data or that the load of the image too late.

Android cell phones allow you to send photos at full resolution in file format. (Xataka)

Even this feature has a differentiator between Android devices and Manzana because the version found in the iphone only sending compressed photos is available, while the other operating system allows WhatsApp share the original files of the Photographs with a maximum weight of 16 megabytes. If your photo submission typically uses the Camera feature for light versions of photos, in Android multimedia files (photos, videos and other documents) can be added in their original formats.

To share this type of high-quality photos without the need to compress them, users must enter the platform and then a conversation any. Once inside, they will have to press the clip-shaped icon located in the lower right part of the screen and then select the Documents option. It is from there that you can share image files either PDF and even enter the storage of Google Drive to send photos saved there.

It may interest you: How to download Karol G and Shakira WhatsApp stickers

Select all WhatsApp chats

A useful management tool conversations It is the ability that users have to select any number of conversations and delete them, mute them, leave groups, among other options. However, this is limited in the version of iphone because they can only be selected one by one, which consumes time if you want to do something activity that involves all

Android phones allow WhatsApp to select all conversations at the same time with a single button. (Xataka)

In the case of devices Android, this feature is found by selecting any conversation and then tapping the three-dot menu at the top right of the screen. Once the menu is displayed, you will see the option of “select all”, from where you can manage some activities that you want to do with all the conversations stored.