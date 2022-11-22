What Elon Musk is doing on Twitter, he has done before with Tesla and it went well

Laying off people, keeping only those who would really give their blood for the company, asking for demonstrable results every week, talking about bankruptcy, sleeping in the office… Elon Musk already did all this with Tesla in 2018 when they wanted to build the now-adored Model 3 .

Elon Musk told the New York Times at the time that they were terrible moments, in which he did not leave the factory for three or four days. He called it “production hell,” and helped create a “playbook” for running his business, as he did something similar with SpaceX.

It is their way of working, their way of “cleaning up the inherited things”, with shock treatments and alarmism, with pressure on workers, leaving family and friends aside to spend all their energy on their mission: making the company excellent. .

Logically, the end does not always justify the means, but there are certain things that are clear:

– Whoever stays working on Twitter already knows what’s up, it’s all very transparent.

– If there were people charging a lot without doing almost nothing, or expenses that were not strictly necessary, in the future everything will be like clockwork.

The point is that, unlike Tesla, the result is not cars, the result should be satisfaction of the users who use Twitter on a daily basis, and many of those users do not share the method used by Elon Musk to transform Twitter into a company. profitable.

The article published yesterday by The New York Times shows details of what Elon Musk did in the past with Tesla and what he is doing now. He fired 50 percent of Twitter’s 7,500 employees and accepted the resignations of 1,200 or more, sleeps at the company, acts impulsively and alarmist… Now he wants programmers to send an email every Friday detailing what they did during the week, but that’s something that millions of private companies around the world do, it’s not something “made by elon«.

In that article you can read an interesting phrase:

At Tesla and SpaceX, the approach has always been high risk, high reward. Twitter has been high risk, but the question is: what’s the reward?

That’s what Elon Musk is trying to figure out, and let’s hope he finds the answer before half of Twitter users migrate to other platforms, never to return.