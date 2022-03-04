what electrical power does my business or company need?

Do you have a business or own a company and do not know what electrical power you need? At Gana Zone we are aware of how difficult it is to choose the electrical power for an SME or company. We tell you all the keys to save on the electricity bill of your business!

In Spain, there are thousands of SMEs that suffer increases in the price of electricity, whose impact is greater than in large companies due to their higher consumption compared to households. This problem has as a consequence the loss of greater competitiveness in the market, as they are forced to raise their prices to alleviate the high costs of electricity. In the following article we show you in detail the best electrical power for SMEs and companies and we recommend the one you need based on your activity. This way you can avoid power outages and excess power that hinder your competitiveness. Let us begin!

What should I take into account to know the power my business or company needs?

The concept of electrical power is often associated with your home or home, but you need to think about it as something beneficial for your company or business. For this reason, it is important that you take into account the following variables to contract the appropriate electrical power:

Dimension of the premises or office: It is important to keep in mind something as simple as the fact that the more metershigher energy demand. Calculate the space you need based on your growth forecast and bet on telecommuting to save costs. Number of workers: An office needs computers, printers, electricity and, ultimately, a number of electrical devices that are going to consume energy. So, the more workers we have, the more power we need. Number of electrical appliances: Whether it is an office break room or a factory, it is important to keep in mind the technical specifications of the electrical appliances and machinery to be used in order to know the electrical consumption of each one of them. Type of activity: a clothing store will need the light of the premises during its hours of activity to illuminate the premises and shop windows, and a bakery needs to have its ovens running all day. In short, you have to take into account what type of activity you do and do a study of the sector to have a clear idea of ​​the electrical power you will need.

What is the ideal power to hire for my business?

Once you have an approximate idea of ​​the electricity demand that you are going to need, take a look at whether you have a single-phase or three-phase installation. Once done, you can contact cheap electricity marketers that will recommend the appropriate electrical power and electricity rate to hire in your business or company. The options will be the following:

Power less than 15 kW : Aimed at homes and small businesses.

: Aimed at homes and small businesses. Power greater than 15 kW (low voltage) : Aimed at SMEs and low voltage industry.

: Aimed at SMEs and low voltage industry. Power greater than 15 kW (high voltage): Aimed at SMEs and high voltage industry.

To see it more clearly, an average restaurant it needs an electrical power greater than 15 kW, a small shop around 5 kW and a cafeteria between 10 and 15 kW.

If you are self-employed with a small office or you work from home, it is usually enough to hire a power of less than 15 kW.

if you have one growing companywith a number of workers greater than 10 people, it is advisable to choose a power greater than 15 kW (low voltage) to avoid problems such as power outages and ensure your growth in the short and medium term in a safe way.

In the case of being a large company or a factory, keep in mind that you will need a large number of appliances and machinery that will consume a lot of energy. For this reason, we recommend you opt for a power greater than 15 kW (high voltage).

How do I know if I have made the right choice with the contracted power for my business?

It is important to know that having an excess of contracted electrical power is bad for your pocket, since you will be paying more every month. This can be a competitive advantage for your company.

On the other hand, falling short of the contracted electrical power also has its drawbacks, such as suffering jumps in the differential. As a consequence, you will have power outages continuously and you will have to stop your activity.

To find out if you have adequate electrical power in your SME, you can observe the following sections:

The invoice of light : Here you can see the number of kW you demand in a given billing period. If the result is much lower than the contracted power term (fixed concept), it means that you have more power than you need and vice versa.

: Here you can see the number of kW you demand in a given billing period. If the result is much lower than the contracted power term (fixed concept), it means that you have more power than you need and vice versa. Recorded maximum power history: with your marketer’s app you can review the power history to find out if the kW consumed are adjusted to the limit that you have set with the power term.

