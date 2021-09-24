What does the ‘Joker’ emoji mean and when should you share it on WhatsApp

Through WhatsApp You can choose more than three thousand emojis located in the following categories: emoticons and people, animals and nature, food and drinks, activities, trips and places, objects, symbols and finally flags. In the seventh section of the ones we just mentioned is the icon known as ‘The Joker’, do you know what it means? When should you use it? o What is it used for in poker? We will answer all these questions here.

SIGHT: WhatsApp: the truth behind the building emoji with the heart

The ‘Joker’ or ‘Joker’ emoji is not the only card that exists in WhatsApp, their deck mates were also created such as: the card of spades, heart, diamond and clover. The first is considered one of the most used in the world, occupying the position number 232, he highlighted Emojitracker, a web portal dedicated to counting in real time the number of times an emoticon is shared on Twitter.

WHAT IS THE MEANING OF EMOJI

The Joker emoji was created and approved by Unicode in 2010 under the name ‘Playing Card Black Joker’, although it is usually referred to as the ‘Joker’ by the renowned DC Comics villain. This one is shown as a clown who wears clothes of various colors and laughing, although some platforms designed it in black and white, reported Emojipedia.

What is it used for in letters and in WhatsApp? In the popular game of poker, the joker is a ‘wild card’, a card that can replace any other card in the deck, regardless of its number or symbol, something known as a wild card. You can send this emoji in situations where you talk about casino games or the DC villain.

THE EMOJI IS ALSO KNOWN AS

Joker.

Joker Card.

Playing Card Black Joker.

The design of the emoticons varies according to the operating system, mobile device or social network (Photo: Emojipedia)

Did you know that a new emoji pack was launched this September? We recommend you click here so you can know the new emojis that you will use. Among them is a ‘pregnant man’, ‘mouth biting his lips’, ‘hands that form a heart’ or the ‘melted face’ and many more.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you simply have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.