What does it mean that WhatsApp is already compatible with the ‘focus mode’ of iOS 15?

One of the novelties that iOS 15 brought last September was that, finally, we had a tool to divide the day into periods of attention, in such a way that it is possible to ask the smartphone not to bother us with unnecessary personal notifications in the middle of the working day, or vice versa, not knowing anything that the boss tells us when we get home. Apple has called this tool focus mode and it is just about that, allowing us to concentrate more and better on a task that we have to perform. No distractions. Well, WhatsApp, which had remained a bit on the sidelines of that virtuous circle, now finally acquires support so that we can define whether we want to be notified of everything that comes to us through the app or not. Mark the limits of WhatsApp The changes have come suddenly, almost without knowing through a previous beta version or anything. It is with the 22.2.75 release of iOS that this new function has arrived, which basically serves to limit the number of alerts that we receive on the phone when we have any of the focus mode profiles active. In essence, what we can do from now on is define from which contacts we can receive message notifications and from which others we cannot, depending on the time we are in. In the morning, when we squeeze the most in the office, it is best to practically block everything that comes from our personal sphere except for two or three specific contacts, from which an alert or special situation may come. The rest, it is better to block them until lunchtime, when yes, it will be possible to consult everything that has come to us. In this way, iOS 15 enters a little more within WhatsApp to allow us to rationalize the updates of received messages and adapt them to the routines that we carry out daily, especially if we want to reduce the dependency on looking at the mobile every few minutes and free ourselves from the tension of constantly glancing at the phone screen. In addition to this compatibility with the focus mode, previews with icons of the contacts who send the messages or the new voice recording controls have also arrived, which already allow us to pause what we are saying in the middle of a tirade and prevent us from , in case of failure, we have to repeat the entire process. >