What do you need to mine cryptocurrencies and how much does it cost? [Vídeo]

Cryptocurrencies can be obtained in two ways: buying them on exchanges, or mining them. The latter is a process that we already talked about in this video, but basically, and in a very summarized way, it consists of putting your computer to work for the blockchain network, which in return grants rewards in the form of crypto. In today’s video We tell you what components you need to mine cryptocurrencies and how much do they cost:

You may have heard that there is practically no stock of graphics cards and that the ones that can be found have totally inflated prices. It is true, and this situation is due, in large part, to cryptocurrency mining. Graphics cards, or GPUs, are the main components that are needed to mine cryptos like Ethereum and Bitcoin, which has caused a huge demand and a great shortage.

We tell you what components you need to start mining cryptocurrencies and how much each of them costs

In the mining rig (the name by which computers dedicated to mining cryptocurrencies are known) that we have assembled, the graphics card is, by far, the most expensive component. In fact, more than 50% of the total price corresponds to the GPU.

Yes OK with a single graph the economic performance is not very high, this rig can give about 8 euros a day mining Ethereum, to which the price of electricity should be discounted, since the rig must be constantly mining. In addition, it is expandable, which means that more graphics cards can be connected to increase its power.

If you want to get started in the world of mining and you don’t know what you need, our video gives you a list of the basic components necessary to get started and get a certain profit. In the next video, we will explain how to mount and configure it to start mining.

