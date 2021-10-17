What do we expect from the next Apple Event in 2021?

The long-awaited Apple Event of 2021 is already around the corner. According to the official invitation created by the company of the bitten apple, the date chosen this year will be October 18.

So, against their custom, the reveal of their great news will be on a Monday instead of a Tuesday. It is believed that this could be in response to the big event that Google will have on Tuesday, where it will present its new generation of Pixel smartphones.

Clearly, it has not been confirmed that the change is due to that, but it is a possibility. Anyway, now that the date is official, we can only wait next Monday at 10 am (PT) or 1 pm (ET) to be able to enjoy the new fully online presentation of Apple’s news.

The star of Apple Event 2021: the new Apple Silicon processor

Via macrumors.com

During the two hours that is estimated for the duration of the event, we hope to find a variety of improvements and new equipment, gadgets and processors for the brand. But, without a doubt, the most anticipated announcement for the Apple Event 2021 is related to its Silicon processors.

The success of its first generation (the M1) last season was undoubted. So now an improved version (which could be called M1X or M2) with even more capabilities is expected to arrive.

With that in mind, it is speculated that your CPU could go from 8 cores to 10, 12 or even 16. Anyway, the biggest jump will be the one given by the graphics card (GPU) that could increase its cores up to 16 or 32. As a consequence, they will make any machine that has them “fly” when it comes to giving a stable and fluid gaming experience.

In addition to that, it is believed that it could have the same architecture, but with a little more capabilities. For example, it is estimated that your RAM memory could increase its processing capacity to 64GB.

The era of the MacBook Pro

Even though the upcoming Apple Silicon processor could be the star of Apple Event 2021, it definitely won’t be the only big announcement. According to rumors, a host of new models, enhancements and redesigns for the iMac, Mini Mac and Macbook Pro ranges could be unveiled during the event.

As they are probably the most abundant announcements of the presentation, the rumors about the new equipment have not been little.

Secrets hidden in the invitation?

Via Apple.

During Apple’s iPhone-focused event, the doorway colors represented the new tonal options for its phones. This time it is believed that the same could happen with white and blue tones. However, it is most likely that it will only be seen in ranges such as the Mini Macs, since the Pro have maintained a lower color standard. One that usually hovers between black, white, and gray.

The family is about to grow

Among the loudest rumors for Apple Event 2021 is the arrival of two new high-end Macbook Pros. One is expected to be about 14 inches long and cost roughly 1,800 euros. For its part, another 16-inch could be around 2,400 euros.

From what is known, none of them would come as a direct replacement for the current generation of Macbook Pro. In fact, they would be more like a high-end addition to her.

Similarly, there are rumors of a possible redesign for the Mac Mini. It is believed that more USB ports could be added (which would include four Thunderbolt, two USB-A, an Ethernet port and an HDMI port). According to estimates, its starting price could be based on $ 899.

Like other possibilities, but less likely to appear, there is also a possible new iMac Pro with the new Apple Silicon processor. Similarly, something similar is suspected for another MacPro model with the M1X. But, for both cases, the ad will most likely be saved for next year.

The most anticipated redesigns

In addition to the new models already mentioned, the Apple Event 2021 is also expected to arrive with major redesigns for the hardware of its equipment. With this, we not only refer to the incorporation of the Apple Silicon M2, but also to the improvement of many other of its components.

For example, it is rumored that newer generations will almost certainly come with mini LED displays. With them, a much clearer resolution will be obtained and that could be complemented with the 120Hz that it is believed it could have. In general, having a refresh rate of 120Hz for a laptop seems like a lot.

However, if we think about the strength of the GPU of its possible new processor, then the need to boost the capabilities of the screen is more understood. In any case, it could also come with a built-in system to oscillate between 10Hz and 120Hz depending on the demand, as is the case with the iPhone.

As if the rest were not enough, it is believed that the screen will lose the Apple logo and will be a pure frame. His departure is followed by the arrival of new ports (one HDMI and one for SD card) to the team. In addition, up to 64GB of RAM and 512MB of base storage are projected.

Extra: Air Pods 3 Will the next generation arrive?

Finally, as the great doubt of the Apple Event 2021, there are the Air Pods 3. Initially, they were expected as part of the announcement of the new iPhone that was made earlier this year. But, as they were not heard from at the time, it is now suspected that they could make an appearance at this event.

From what is projected, they could come with qualities very similar to the Air Pods Pro, but without the noise cancellation. Likewise, it is possible that new functionalities will be added to improve the user experience.

Of all the rumors, this is the least clear, but luckily we will not have to wait long to find out. We will only have to prepare to accompany Apple this coming Monday, October 18 at 10 am PT or 1 pm ET.