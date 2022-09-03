What do we expect from Apple’s presentation on September 7?

- Advertisement -

A little over a week ago we finally learned that the long-awaited of the iPhone 14 will take place next week, more specifically on Wednesday, 7 at 10:00 AM PT (Pacific Time), 7:00 p.m. in mainland Spain (6:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands). Finally, after months and months of rumours, leaks and speculation, we will clear up doubts about the new generation of the Cupertino smartphone, we will understand what the name of the event, Far Out, refers to and, in addition, we will see what other announcements it will share prominence this new generation of iPhone.

So, as we do whenever an presentation is coming up, we are going to collect the theories about what Apple could present in this event, from the most obvious to those more doubtful options but that may make sense. As you can already imagine, the more time you spend looking for rumors, the more different options you find. Thus, in order not to eternalize ourselves, we are going to stick with the most widespread theories, although this does not imply any guarantee either.

iPhone 14

Few doubts, if not any, that on September 7 Apple will show us the next generation of its smartphone, which except for surprises will consist of the following models:

iPhone 14: base model of this generation, with an updated version of the Apple A15 and a 6.1-inch screen

iPhone 14Max: Similar to the base model but larger in size (and therefore perhaps also larger in battery) and 6.7-inch screen.

iPhone 14 Pro: repeating the success of previous generations, here we would find the new Apple A16 SoC and other improvements over the base models. 6.1-inch screen.

iPhone 14 ProMax: Unlike the base models, the Pro Max could see additional improvements over the Pro 14. In terms of size, we expect it to be 6.7 inches, the same as the current generation.

Today we have known, depending on the cover designs, more details about their design.

Apple Watch

It seems quite likely that, along with the iPhone 14, Apple will also present new features in its smartwatch proposal. In this regard we expect three big announcements:

Apple Watch Series 8: without major changes compared to its predecessor, its main novelty in terms of quantification would be a new body temperature detection function. Additionally, it would also have a new function capable of detecting traffic accidents.

Apple WatchPro: With a two-inch screen, a more resistant design and professional quantization functions, this top-of-the-line version is expected to be aimed at sports professionals, for whom a high investment (expected to be rather expensive) is justified by its functions and its resistance.

: With a two-inch screen, a more resistant design and professional quantization functions, this top-of-the-line version is expected to be aimed at sports professionals, for whom a high investment (expected to be rather expensive) is justified by its functions and its resistance. Apple Watch SE: We also expect a renewal of this year’s cheap Apple Watch. It is speculated that, finally, it could receive the always on screen function, present in the Apple Watch since its sixth generation.

AirPods Pro 2

It seems like yesterday, but the truth is that the AirPods Pro have not been renewed since their launch, back in 2019, so an update is already playing, which many rumors say is planned for this year. It seems, yes, that there will be no big news regarding the design of the headphones, which would have a similar design to the current generation. Yes, there could be changes in the design of the charging case and that they could be compatible with Apple Lossless audio and with Spatial Audio.

iPad 10th generation

The renewal of the “base” iPad, or cheap iPad as it is known by many, is one of the most anticipated of the year, and many new features are expected with respect to the predecessor generation. Rumors and leaked renders suggest it will have flat edges and rounded corners, still have a Home button with Touch ID, and thicker bezels than other iPads. It will have a 10.5-inch screen, a USB-C port, a faster A14 chip, a single-lens rear camera, 5G connectivity, and a front-facing camera, but no headphone jack.

iPadPro

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are expected to receive an update this year, making the long-awaited jump to the Apple M, already present in other iPad and MacBook models. The big question is whether this update will take place in this presentation or if, on the contrary, Apple reserves it for another event that could take place in October or November.

