What do the research and development centers of cell phone manufacturers do?

What it’s like to work in an R&D center at smart . (photo: BBC)

Perhaps many of TechSmart’s readers are reading this article from a smartphone. But, something that many people wonder is: What is the process that is carried out to develop this technology?

For the ones smart phonesthe headphones and the video game consoles people’s favorites reach consumers, it takes months of research, testing, and experimentation by top engineers, designers, and programmers who seek to improve the user experience and innovate every day.

This work is carried out in the Research and of the main technology manufacturers. In this way, the Chinese company has a strong presence in the global market with a firm commitment to innovation and state-of-the-art technology in its devices.

“Live we constantly listen to our users and we are committed to the development of new and better functions, which is why we already have 10 R&D Centers around the world. The contributions developed in the Centers are planned to reach the final products in a period of approximately 2 years. That means we are currently working on the next generation of smartphones, which in 48 months could be changing the way people connect and communicate with what matters most.” Leo Long, CEO of vivo Colombia.

What are the manufacturers’ R&D centers like?

Taking the brand mentioned above as an example, this is a company that currently has 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Xi’an, Taipei, San Diego and Tokyo, which are engaged in develop cutting-edge consumer electronics technologies and services, including 5G, artificial intelligenceindustrial design, image and other new technologies.

The newest center of this company, located in Tokyo and announced in 2019, brings together local experts to focus their efforts on technology research related to the imagea key point for consumers, especially content consumers.

Vivo Tokyo R&D Center. (photo: live)

Bringing great products to market requires rigor, creativity and patience by the teams working in these Centers, which often include researchers and academics with 20 to 30 years of experience and they get used to once again adjusting their strategy to achieve better results, constantly facing new challenges and puzzles to solve.

Also, an R&D associate must:

– Have an open mind;

– Be willing to learn;

– Be continually prepared to keep up with the latest industry innovations;

– Interact with academic institutions and collaborate with their peers.

“In the case of vivo, for a prototype to evolve into a final product, it must be compatible with the equipment that is manufactured in China, and the distance that there is, for example, between the R&D Center in Japan and the factories. Similarly, technology standards and hardware specifications vary from country to country, so specialists need to find local resources that allow them to do their jobs efficiently,” says Long.

vivo has R&D Centers dedicated to imaging technology. (photo: live)

The Chinese firm’s R&D centers provide researchers with the technological tools they need to achieve their goals.

This means that if a specialist runs out of computer resources during the survey and needs a new one, this will be replaced immediately so that the project can continue, since the results have been and will always have priority.