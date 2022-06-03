What do I need to sign up for HP Instant Ink? We tell you everything you need to know

HP Instant Ink Service has revolutionized the world of printing, thanks to its billing model based on pages printed and not ink consumed, and its values ​​in terms of flexibility, reliability, comfort and sustainability. We must also remember that it does not represent any type of commitment, which means that we can register and unsubscribe whenever we want, and as many times as we want.

To enjoy the HP Instant Ink service we do not have to accept any type of commitment, but we do have to comply with some minimum requirements that are essential for its correct operation. We know that this topic still generates some doubts, and that is why we wanted to delve into this issue again so that you have more clarity what those requirements are, and why they are needed.

HP Instant Ink requires a compatible printer

It is one of the most important requirements, but why is it essential to have a compatible printer? Well, it is very simple to explain, and to understand, because the service HP Instant Ink works in coordination with the printer, and without this it is not viable. The printer performs very important functions:

Count the pages we are printing to identify the total that we have consumed with respect to those included in our plan. Thus, when we have few pages available, it sends us an email notification, which allows us to decide if we want to expand in packs of additional pages, change to a higher plan or simply spend the ones we have left and wait for the next month.

Automatically controls ink levels, and when it detects that the levels are low, it places a new order for ink cartridges. These will arrive at our home, and without shipping costs, within approximately ten days. Thanks to the work of the printer, and to HP, we won't have to worry about ink cartridges again.

The list of printers compatible with the HP Instant Ink service is very extensive, and it includes very cheap models, such as the HP ENVY Inspire 7221e, a very complete multifunction that is priced at 130.29 euros, and includes six months free subscription to HP Instant Ink service. Thanks to that promotion of six months of free subscription to the HP Instant Ink service, we could instantly amortize the purchase of this new printer, since we can choose between any of the five available plans. If we choose, for example, the printing plan of 700 pages per month we will have saved a total of 149.94 euros.

We also need an internet connection and an email address

These two requirements are much simpler and easier to meet, since today practically everyone has an Internet connection at home, and almost all of us use email. As in the previous section, we are going to explain why both keys are needed to sign up for the HP Instant Ink service.

The Internet connection is important because our printer will contact HP through it when it is necessary to check the number of pages printed, and also the status of the service and in order to order new ink cartridges. Without an Internet connection, the printer you will not be able to perform basic tasks associated with the serviceand it will be impossible to enjoy its advantages.

Regarding the email, it is necessary because we will have to use a valid address during the subscription process. Is will be associated with our subscriptionand important information related to the service will be sent to it, such as notices when we have few pages left, and also the monthly billing, a report that includes the pages consumed and other data of interest.

And finally, a valid payment method

HP Instant Ink is an automated service that works under a monthly subscription model. This means that, when you sign up, you choose between five different plans that include a specific number of pages that you can print however you want in a month. for a fixed fee. All plans include home delivery and a free recycling program. Let’s see them:

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros: we can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

we can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : We can also expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: We can also expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : allows us to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: allows us to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : we have the option to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: we have the option to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: with this plan we can expand in packs of 15 pages for one euro.

To simplify the operation of the service, HP Instant Ink needs a valid payment method where the monthly fee of the plan that we have chosen will be charged. You’ll never pay more for using more ink, so you can Unify and stabilize your printing costs effortlessly and save up to 70% on ink.

Remember that if you need to print more pages you can upgrade to a higher plan or purchase additional page packsand that HP Instant Ink will send you a warning when your pages are about to run out so that you are aware of it and so you can decide what you want to do.

Content offered by HP.