What do apps do with our data? A section of Google Play will tell us

Installing an app is easy, just one click; it is more complicated then to know exactly how the app will handle user data. The Mountain View home recently announced the arrival of a modification of Google Play that will help users be more aware of how apps acquire, share and protect their data. This is specifically the new section “Data security” inserted in the app cards published in the official store. Work to introduce it began in the autumn of last year.

PRIVACY INFORMATION IN A BEAUTIFUL VIEW

The section will report which security measures have been adopted to protect user data, what type of information the app can collect and which ones it shares (e.g. location). In this way, even before downloading and installing the app, the user will have important information available to evaluate if and to what extent it enters his personal sphere.

There news begins to be visible in these hours in Google Play, but it will take some time to apply to every published app. The developers will in fact have time until July 20 to fill in the Data Security section with the required information. It will then always be up to the developers to keep it updated whenever they add functionality to the app or change their data management practices.

More specifically developers will have to indicate:

if they are collecting data and for what purpose;

if they are sharing data with third parties;

whether the collection of data is mandatory or optional;

the security practices of the app (for example the encryption of the transferred data) and whether users can request the deletion of their data;

whether an eligible app complies with Google’s child and family app policies;

if the safety standards adopted comply with a global safety standard (specifically the MASVS).

There new section enhances the tools that Android users already have to establish how an app manages personal data: for example, by granting or denying permissions to an app during installation to know the location or through the dashboard dedicated to privacy introduced with Android 12 which contains the list of permissions granted to apps and information about the data the apps access.