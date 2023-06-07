What devices are compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17?

- Advertisement -

Apple yesterday announced iOS 17 with several new features, including Sleep mode, NameDrop, and Live Voicemail.

As with new versions of iOS, several older iPhone models are out of support and this year it’s the models iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Those who want to try out iOS 17 will need a device from the iPhone XS series or newer to be compatible with Apple’s requirements. The second and third generation iPhone SE models are still supported, so it seems that the bottleneck for the iPhone X and 8 series is the A11 Bionic chipset.

The complete list of devices compatible with iOS 17 is:

iPhone 14 / 14 Plus / 14 Pro / 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 / 13 mini / 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 / 12 mini / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs / Xs Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd gen or later)

As for iPadOS 17, Apple is ending support for its first-generation iPad Pro models, as well as the fifth-generation iPad that launched in 2017.

The complete list of devices compatible with iPadOS 17 is:

iPad Pro (2nd gen or later)

iPar Air (3rd gen or later)

iPad (6th generation or later)

iPad mini (5th generation or later)



