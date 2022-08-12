What dangers children face on the internet and how to avoid them

ILLUSTRATION – Photos of posted on the can easily fall into the wrong hands. Parents should carefully assess what vacation photos they post on social media. Photo: Christin Klose/dpa – ATTENTION: Only for editorial use with the attached text

While browsing the Internet, children with access to social networks can use them for entertainment and leisure. However, just as you take advantage of the technologythey are also exposed to and threats that want to link to them and violate their privacy and security.

The Grooming It is one of the crimes with which you must be careful if you have children at home. It consists of an adult using social networks to impersonate a young person and establish some type of bond, whether it is trust or emotional, to obtain Private informationsuch as personal data, photos or videos that are later used for extortion or harassment.

Conversations in these cases can last weeks or months and, in most cases, take place within online rooms and games. This relationship can be transferred to a face-to-face meeting with an outcome that can be harmful to the child and her environment.

If there is evidence of extortion, it is possible to find legal mechanisms within websites and platforms to channel complaints of this type, so it is recommended not to delete chats or any evidence.

The ‘grooming’ consists of an adult using social networks to impersonate a young person and to obtain private information from a minor. (Shutterstock)

The case of cyber bullying, unlike gooming, involves sharing content that may be embarrassing or damaging to the image of another child. Some examples are the dissemination of photos, account hacking, harassment, threat with sensitive material that could ridicule the victim, discrimination, among others.

According to a survey conducted by microsoftat least 42% of kids who have been cyberbullied say they feel embarrassed about sharing this without their consent.

Recommendations to protect children

To minimize the risks in social networks and protect the safety of minors on the Internet, it is important to know that a prevention perspective must be established. The central idea is always to prevent situations like those mentioned above from happening to a child.

To protect the safety of minors on the Internet, it is important to have a prevention perspective.

This model of thought will allow minors to quickly notice any possible inconvenience and make responsible use of the Internet based on the best possible Internet experience.

The 5 basic safety rules

There are five guidelines provided by the cybersecurity company VU, which should not be lost sight of when accompanying children during their online journey. That is why it is essential to talk with them about the importance of:

The role of adults or parents

Likewise. VU explained that the accompaniment of parents and guardians is essential to any negative case in the network:

Trust and reflection: It is necessary to establish a bond of trust with the boys and girls so that they feel comfortable in an open environment to receive recommendations.

Device security: turn off location tracking for all apps and sites.

Review of data protection policies: review them on each of the platforms that children have installed.

Knowledge: it is essential to know what applications, games and sites they browse.

: