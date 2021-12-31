What content is most important for Instagram in 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

What type of content will be better to publish on Instagram in 2022? Anyone who has a profile on Instagram, whether personal or professional, should follow a content strategy that will lead them to achieve the objectives that have been set in this social network.

Reels and video content have become the most successful content on Instagram

When planning such content, it is necessary to take into account the latest trends in Social Media and, also, it is very important to know what content will enhance the social network the most. Which ones will Instagram consider as “strategic” in the coming year?

It has been Adam Mosseri, the director of Instagram, who has announced through his Twitter account the bases of the strategy that the social network belonging to Meta (also Facebook’s parent company) will follow during 2022.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Mosseri (@mosseri)

As confirmed by the manager, the company will follow a clear strategy to especially reinforce video content and reels, one of the inclusions that have had the most acceptance and success on Instagram. Mosseri has not offered specific details but has affirmed that Instagram will double its commitment to video, expanding its category as an app beyond its original photographic essence, placing special emphasis on Reels and video content.

It is a strategy with which to face the growth of TikTok, in which Instagram seems to have been clearly inspired to reinforce a type of highly successful content. It would be another example of how social networks adapt their functions and characteristics to offer benefits from other platforms, and thus Instagram continues to evolve from its original format.

And along with this reinforcement of video content, Mosseri has also announced that new forms of content monetization will be added, so that content creators can earn income and even make publishing content on Instagram a way of life.

On the other hand, from Instagram it also wants to enhance the functionalities of the social network such as communication platform between users, a task in which it is also relevant to remember that by belonging to Meta, the same matrix to which Facebook, Instagram and Facebook Messenger belongs have been merged so that their respective users can exchange messages from their own social network.

In this effort, Meta also had plans to incorporate WhatsApp (a messaging platform that also belongs to the same parent company) into this dynamic, although at the moment there is no news that it will take place.

.