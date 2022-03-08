What can we expect from Wi-Fi 7?

Wi-Fi 7 will be next major update to the wireless connectivity standard. And its arrival is closer than we might think since some large providers have “jumped” the previous rule and plan to speed up its availability.

Perhaps you have not yet had the opportunity to discover the advantages of Wi-Fi 6 that we have been reviewing in the product reviews with this interface. Or those of its expanded Wi-Fi 6E variant, which is even less widely adopted. But the technology industry does not stop for anyone and the development of new standards begins a few years before their availability.

Groups responsible for the standard such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the WiFi Alliance they are already working on the next version and large providers such as MediaTek have already carried out internal technical demonstrations for their partners, they say with very good results.

What will Wi-Fi 7 be like?

In the absence of publishing the final specifications, we know that the new standard will be labeled with the technical name of IEEE 802.11be. The new wireless standard is being developed to achieve a extremely high performance (EHT), so we can expect improvements in transfer speeds, lower latency, better management of connected devices and expansion of the spectrum with higher bandwidth channels, which end up determining the data rate of a Wi-Fi signal. and ultimately increase performance.

The main objective is set up a local wireless network with enough features to replace wired networks. In fact, MediaTek executives say that “The release of Wi-Fi 7 will mark the first time that Wi-Fi can be a true cable/Ethernet replacement for high-bandwidth applications”among which are the Metaverse, remote work, streaming games, cloud computing or virtual/augmented reality, some types of application that until now have not worked properly on wireless networks.

Between the expected features of Wi-Fi 7 stand out:

Theoretical data transfer rate of up to 46Gbps . A monumental increase compared to 9.6 Gbps of Wi-Fi 6.

. A monumental increase compared to 9.6 Gbps of Wi-Fi 6. bandwidth of 320MHz (320/160+160 MHz and 240/160+80 MHz) doubling that of Wi-Fi 6.

(320/160+160 MHz and 240/160+80 MHz) doubling that of Wi-Fi 6. More efficient use of contiguous and non-contiguous spectrum.

Aggregation and multiband/multichannel operation.

Quadrature amplitude modulation QAM up to 4094 compared to the previous 1024.

compared to the previous 1024. Double the number of spatial streams from 8 to 16 and improvements to the MIMO function.

Improved resource allocation in OFDMA.

Multiuser Resource Unit (MRU) to increase the ability to connect more devices at higher speeds and with fewer interruptions.

to increase the ability to connect more devices at higher speeds and with fewer interruptions. Enhancements to Multi-Link Operation (MLO) technology, which aggregates multiple channels in different frequency bands at the same time to improve network traffic. Essential for streaming gameplay.

Coordination of multiple access points (AP) in coordinated and joint transmission.

Enhanced link adaptation and retransmission protocol, especially in hybrid auto-repeat requests (HARQ).

Quite a few improvements to Wi-Fi 7, a standard that we expect to start rolling out in 2023-2024 with the aforementioned objective: definitively replace wired local area networks with these wireless connections.