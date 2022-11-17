What are WhatsApp Communities

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp has activated Communities, a new category that brings together different groups that belong to related fields or even to the same organization, within what the platform calls “umbrella group”, in a way that contributes to a better organization, in addition to allowing the reception of updates and information by the entire community. At the same time, it facilitates the creation of small discussion groups in which conversations of interest to the members belonging to said community are held.

The purpose is to ensure that when there are different groups that have some relationship, they can build one of these new Communities, something especially useful in companies and organizations as well as in neighboring communities or educational institutions.

Thus, within the Community of a school, the WhatsApp groups of each course, those of extracurricular activities, those of parents of students would be registered… If necessary, messages can be sent to different groups in a centralized way as they all belong to one same community.

These communities have new tools designed especially for administrators of both the groups and the community, including messages containing announcements that can be sent at the same time to all the groups hosted by a community.

The form of management of the groups that can access each community is also enhanced and added new features like polls. Through them, groups will be able to make decisions without the need for all members to receive spam through chat. Another addition is video calls with capacity for a maximum of 32 users.

As to the maximum capacity of groups is now 1,024 users, expanding the 512 members currently supported. Reactions using emojis and the possibility of sharing larger files are also added.

The deployment of the communities will be progressive and will take place over the next two months. From WhatsApp, the commitment to security and privacy in the Communities is highlighted, where end-to-end encryption is maintained.