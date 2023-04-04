What are “Vault apps” and what are they used for?

- Advertisement -

The “vault apps» (literally “vault app”) are apps that can be used to hide photos, videos, messages or even other apps on a mobile device. To achieve this they usually adopt seemingly innocent icons, such as that of a calculator app or that of a video game. However, in reality, inside they hide a very different content from what they promise.

The icon of an apparently innocent application such as a calculator can hide an app that endangers the privacy and security of a minor

The “vault apps» often have seemingly innocuous names and are presented as calculator, notepad or game applications, but are actually designed to hide files and apps behind an unlock password or pattern.

This means that they can be used to hide sensitive content such as images or messages that young people prefer to keep hidden from parents or guardians. In the case of couples, they can be used to hide, for example, some applications to flirt and search for casual contacts.

In this sense, they can also be used to access applications discreetly. This is so because in a superficial review of the terminal it would not be appreciated that this “vault app» hides another. In fact, it would be necessary to press the icon and, only when the application is executed, would you verify that it is not the one it represents.

Tips for using vault apps

Security experts warn that the “vault apps» can be dangerous because they can contain malware, viruses, and spyware. In this sense, these applications can be used to spy on users and steal personal information. Besides, by allowing children and teens to hide inappropriate contentthese applications can jeopardize your online safety and expose you to risks such as cyberbullying, sexual exploitation and other risks.

Therefore, parents and guardians are recommended to be aware of the applications that their children have installed on their mobile devices. It is also recommended that they talk to them about the risks of using apps that promise complete privacy.

It is also recommended to install parental control software on children’s mobile devices to monitor and limit access to inappropriate or dangerous content online.

In the case of adults, the recommendation is to use vault apps consciously and being careful about the dangers they may pose.