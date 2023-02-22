What are Twitter accessible images and how to publish them

In the case of the publication of images on Twitter users can include them from the photo gallery or take one from the mobile application Android as iOS and that’s it, create the tweet; The problem is when there are people with visual disabilities who cannot appreciate said content, and that is when accessible images arrive.

One of the functions that people who have opened a profile on Twitter, It consists of making published images available for consumption within the platform by people with visual difficulties.

Accessible images are those that include a alt text by way of description and unlike a regular post, the additional text is not visible to users of Twitter, unless additional assistive or screen reading technology is applied that enables a visually impaired person to use the social network.

To set a description on the images users must:

– Enter the application Twitter and press the Write tweet button.

-Login to imagesalthough the text mode also allows you to add photographs to the publications.

– Choose any of the images that you want to include in the publication of Twitter. It is possible to set the description for more than one.

– Once the images are added to the publicationusers will see a button with the word ALT+ in the bottom right corner of the screen. image.

– This button will open a new text box in which you will have to add a description about the content.

– Once the user has finished entering the alt textyou will need to tap the Done button at the top right corner of the screen.

– After returning to the main writing section of the tweetthe user will be able to add the text to be published along with the image.

Users can include alt text on images, but not on videos posted to Twitter. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

– Press the button tweet located in the upper right corner of the screen.

Image descriptions have a space for 1,000 characters and they are only restricted for photographs. Video posts do not have this feature available.

According to the social network, the descriptions of images for users with visual disabilities, they must be concise and representative so that people who have difficulty viewing the content can know what is represented in each Photography.

Although including descriptions of each of the images that are published in Twitter It is not a mandatory step to perform a publicationit is recommended to invest a few seconds in establishing this additional content, as it will allow users to have greater accessibility tools to enjoy the browsing experience on the web. grid social.