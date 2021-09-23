What are those three dots that now appear in all the ‘apps’ on the iPad?

Apple released just 24 hours ago the latest version of the operating system for its tablets with more than important news. One of them is the landing (a year later than in the iPhone) of the famous widgets that can already be mixed with the icons of the apps that we have installed on the home screen. In addition, another aspect that is very celebrated in this type of device has been improved: the multi-window. Although it is something that we already had available on iPadOS for several generations, the truth is that the step taken by Apple at this point is significantly better, since although it maintains the old formula of dragging an app already open to the end of the screen, now it is much more intuitive and simple to order. So we are going to explain to you how you should do to have two apps open at the same time on the tablet screen with the new method. Those three dots above The indicator that tells us that things have changed are three horizontal dots that are now visible in any application that we open on an iPad with iPadOS 15. You can see them above all indicated in the screenshot that you have just below, and which are the ones that you will have to press to start the multi-window. When doing so, a small menu will be displayed just below, with three icons that have to do (from left to right) with placing that app back in full screen, as a window superimposed on another application, or in split screen that later we can later adjust the width depending on the workspace that we need from each one. Precisely, just below you can see the handle that we can drag left and right to make each of the two open windows more or less large. It goes without saying that it is a completely dynamic control that you can configure while you work, both with the iPad in a vertical or horizontal position, and that has not changed with the arrival of the new OS. You have this multi-window activated by default and it will not be necessary to configure anything on the new iPadOS 15 after installing it and it is an element, those three points, that seem to have come to stay. at least until Apple finds another more effective and faster way to configure the apps we use for work, school or whatever it is. Although as they have left it, it is much clearer and more intuitive than how we had it until now.