What are the temperature limits that a computer should not pass to avoid damage?

The GPU and CPU are the components that tend to reach the highest temperatures.

Due to the elements with which the components of a computer are made, their temperature can have several peaks depending on the tasks that are being executed on the computer, therefore, it is important to have control in case of seeing a high increase in heat because it may be an indication of equipment damage.

The CPU, GPU and hard drive of the computer have a temperature limit previously automated by the manufacturer so that the user is aware, is alerted and does not exceed that maximum.

Next, we are going to explain what that range is to have control.

CPU temperature limit

This part is composed of the processor, for example, it can be Intel either AMD. Each brand has its configurations and preferences to handle this section, in addition to internal references also have differences, so in case of finding an anomaly, the best option is to take the equipment to a specialist.

However, the measures of both companies oscillate in very similar average measures. For example, AMD it limits its chips to 105 degrees Celsius.

For his part, Intel designed his system. The first measurement is called Junction either Tjmax, which is the maximum thermal junction temperature that a processor supports before thermal management systems act to re-manage the heat; its limit is 100 degrees Celsius. The second is called touch which is the maximum temperature that the CPU case should reach when used with a suitable heatsink and its maximum point is 72 degrees Celsius.

GPU temperature limit

For the graphics card, which typically has much higher power levels than most CPUs, the temperature limits are lower. For example, the RTX 4090the most recent component of nvidia, It has a maximum range of 88 degrees Celsius.

However, the average for most of these components is between 80 and 90 degrees Celsius. Although there are cases like Radeon RX 7900 XTX which goes up to 110.

Hard drive limits

This component is made of silicon, which is why it is much less resistant to temperature and for this reason its limits are much lower compared to the two elements that we saw previously. Its maximum point is 60 degrees.

In the case of solid state drives (SSD) the situation changes, because they are components that do not have moving parts and their range goes up to 85 degrees, for this reason many brands use them as heatsinks to help the rest of the elements.

How to know the temperature of the computer

Being components that are inside the tower or in the laptop chassis, it is difficult to measure the temperature individually in a practical way. But there are two methods that work.

One way is to do it from the BIOS of the computer, which is a section that opens when the computer is turning on. You must press F2 or F10, depending on your computer’s configuration, to access this option. There will be a section that shows the temperature of the computer components, although they will be measured without the equipment in use.

To make the measurement, while the computer is working, an additional program must be downloaded to do this process. There are two options: Open Hardware Monitor or Core Temp. In both cases, the application is installed and it is in charge of making the measurement in real time or a periodic evaluation.