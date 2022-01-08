What are the strangest smart devices out there?

One of the principles of technology is to solve problems and meet needs in all possible areas. But to be honest, this does not necessarily turn out to be the case and the best manifestation of it is the number of strange smart devices that are on the market for technology products. They are developments that immediately invite us to ask ourselves “is this real?” And yes, they are.

In that sense, we are going to review the most absurd, strange or useless technological devices that we can or could find for sale.

The strangest smart devices you’ll find

Pavlok

Ivan Pavlov was a Russian physiologist who demonstrated classical conditioning through an experiment on dogs. Pavlov noticed that every time he fed the dog, the animal salivated, in that sense, every time it was time for food, a bell would ring. In this way, the dog associated the sound of the bell with food and ended up salivating even though it was not fed.

What does this have to do with one of the strangest smart devices? Pavlok is the name of a smartwatch that seeks to condition us to abandon bad habits. We might think that this is done by any smart guy, but Pavlov’s proposal is different. If you wear it and smoke, don’t exercise, or eat junk food, the watch will send you an electric shock.

It is a somewhat extreme method, but if you react better to electric shocks than positive conditioning, it will probably help you.

Selfie Toaster

In America especially the news and stories of divine appearances in all kinds of places and objects are very frequent. The Virgin Mary and the face of Jesus Christ have appeared on tables, fruits, trees, clouds and even bruises. In that sense, why couldn’t yours appear on toast?

This is what the Selfie Toaster offers, toast with your face printed on it. It is not a smart device, but a rather strange one. To print your face on the toasts, use a steel mold that is inserted into the toaster. The mold with your face is created from the photo that you must upload when you place the order on their website.

Hushme

On television we have seen characters like Bane, Salamander Hanzō and Darth Vader who use what would basically be a filter for their voice. That’s Hushme, in case you are comfortable with your tone of voice, you can change it with this device. Another situation in which it can be very useful is if you dedicate yourself to making pranks on the phone. Even, the product is oriented precisely to the fact of making calls with privacy.

Juicero

Juicers have always been an implement present in many kitchens, although they have had many forms and evolutions. Perhaps one of the most popular was the Jack Lalane Power Juicer, capable of making juice by inserting anything from an apple to a pineapple. The Juiciero is not at all similar, starting with the fact that you will not be able to make juice without a WiFi connection.

Juicero is a business model based on the purchase of the device that does not really squeeze fruit juice, but rather a pulp packaged by the same company. In that sense, after buying the equipment for about $ 400, you will also have to buy the pulp packages for between $ 4 and $ 7. The juicer connects to the WiFi network, recognizes the type of pulp inserted and makes the juice.

In that sense, we have in this device not only one of the strangest smart devices, but also one of the most expensive and absurd in general. A juicer that does not squeeze fruit and whose raw material can be used in any blender.

Quirky EggMinder

If at some point you have been sitting in your office, on the way home or in a meeting with friends and the thought of “how many eggs will be left in the refrigerator?” Has come to your mind, perhaps this product is for you. The Quirky EggMinder is an egg laying tray that connects to WiFi and tells us how many there are and also how fresh they are. The latter is quite useful to avoid breaking a past egg.

However, there is a detail that we can appreciate in all the comments about the product on Amazon. The application to manage the device requires a subscription of $ 4.95 per month and only connects to the local network. In other words, it is a device that saves us getting up and counting the eggs in the refrigerator.

i.With

This list of the strangest smart devices does not have a specific order, but if we had to establish a ranking, it would be in the Top 3. The i.Con is a device presented as a “smart condom”, but it is actually a smartwatch for the penis.

The device is ring-shaped, must be located at the base of the penis and will be connected to a mobile application. In the app you can see statistics such as the frequency of intercourse, speed, temperature and even the calories burned. For about 70 euros you can have all this information on your smartphone.