What are the Sesame Street digital camps?

Camp

Keeping the children of the house busy can become a difficult task and even more so when the parents are working, that is why Plaza Sésamo has created a digital camp so that all get out of the rut.

This digital camp that lasts two weeks, teaches children and their parents a turn objects that are no longer used into interesting storytelling tools play and be entertained while having a pleasant time with the family.

The presenters of this show broadcast on social networks are the well-known characters Cookie Monster Y Abby Cadabby that will be on until August 20 in the “Do it yourself” videos, also known as DIY, where in addition to proposing to the children to make a project that will take the 20 days of the camp, they will be taught to make different crafts every day.

Children will learn to make crafts with the Sesame Street characters

Among the tasks that little users will be able to do with the company of two of the most beloved characters from Sesame Street, are Make a spinner out of recyclable materials to tell stories, make a comic strip, or create a costume to play around the house.

As for the camp, it’s about 13 chapters that can be accessed from the official Facebook account of the well-known program, the entry link is as follows: https://www.facebook.com/sesamo

Likewise, the reason why the show will be broadcast on social networks so that children can interact with the characters, for example, those who share their crafts with other users in photos or videos and with the hashtag #CampSesame They will receive a special badge.

What programs for children exist in streaming

Daniel Tiger

This is an interactive series for children. (Netflix)

This is another animated program for preschool children, it is starred by a little tiger, his friends and his family who have to solve different activities, and for this reason they always come to the help of their viewers, which makes the show very interactive and stimulating. since the infants while answering the questions of the characters are learning new things.

In addition to these options, it is also recommended to check what toys and activities are available in each of the cities of Latin America, since there could be a much better proposal and a national brand.

Likewise, it is recommended that in free time children be taken away from home to parks, museums and other types of places that help them let go of all their energy and imagination.

Bluey

Bluey, is a series of a family of dogs. (DisneyPlus)

This is a cartoon series that has been very entertaining for children, according to Internet users who are already parents, it is available on Disney Plus and its plot consists of the adventures of a family of dogs that lives in Australia.

ABCmouse.com

This is an online early learning academy, it works like a Netflix-style streaming platform, but in this case with exclusive content for boys and girls. It has classes, games and a large number of fun programs to learn about any subject such as language, math or science.

