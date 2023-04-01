What are the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games coming to Switch

Nintendo announced that it will add two classic consoles to the service Nintendo Switch Online. Is about game boy and gameboy advancehis first portable platforms that were a success in the 90s and 2000s.

These services join the options that players already have, such as Nintendo 64, Super Nintendo, NES and Sega Genesis.

Both consoles come to the system with a short catalog of games, but with several classic titles and the promise of adding more over the months, as has happened with the other platforms.

The console will receive Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games through the Online subscription.

gameboy games

– Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

– Link’s Awakening DX

– Tetris

-Gargoyle’s Quest

– Game & Watch Gallery 3

– Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

– Metroid II: Return of Samus

– Wario Land 3

-Kirby’s Dream Land

gameboy advance games

– Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros 3

-WarioWare, Inc: Mega Microgame$

– Kuru Kuru Kururin

– Mario Kart: Super Circuit

-Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

– The Legend of Zelda: The Minishcap

All these games are already available on the service Nintendo. But in the case of this console it will be necessary to pay the highest level of the subscription of Switch Online what is the expansion packwhile the other will be available from the cheapest service.

In addition, it was confirmed that some games will have filters to enjoy the style of the past, among the Gamand boy classical and the Colorand others will have multiplayer, as is the case with Tetris and Mario Kart: Super Circuitalthough only with friends.

Regarding the games that will be added soon, several names have been confirmed for both consoles, although no release date has been confirmed for now:

game boy

– The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons/Ages

– Pokemon: Trading Card Game

-Kirby Tilt & Tumble

gameboy advance

-Metroid Fusion

-Kirby and the Amazing Mirror

-Fire Emblem

-F-Zero Maximum Velocity

-Golden Sun

After spreading his financial report In the last quarter of 2022, a document that determines the state of sales and other economic indicators of the company, the Nintendo Switch console would have become one of the best-selling consoles in history, according to estimates based on the official data.

The Japanese company indicated in the nine-page financial document published on its official website that the console nintendoswitch sold a total of 122.55 million units worldwide.

This increase not only represents an improvement in the profits of the company, but it turns this console from video game the third most sold in history, surpassing the figures of the Playstation 4 (117.2 million units), in addition to the game boy and its variant Game Boy Color also from the same company, which sold a total of 118.69 million units. Now he has to overcome the Playstation 2 and the Nintendo DS.

