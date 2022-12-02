What are the best science fiction books according to Artificial Intelligence

For tastes, colors, but even so there are a series of books that should be in the library of every science fiction fan.

In this list I have not put my personal tastes, which are very much based on Asimov and Cixin Liu, but those that an artificial intelligence created by OpenAI has returned to me.

Some popular science fiction books include:

1984 by George Orwell

1984 is a dystopian novel written by George Orwell in 1949. The story follows a character named Winston Smith, who lives in a society controlled by a totalitarian government called the Party. In this society, the Party controls all aspects of people’s lives, including their thinking and behavior. As the story progresses, Winston rebels against the Party and begins to question its authority. However, in the end, he is captured and brainwashed back into a loyal Party follower. The novel is a warning about the danger of totalitarianism and the suppression of individuality.

Dune by Frank Herbert

Dune is a science fiction novel written by Frank Herbert and published in 1965. The story takes place in the distant future on a planet called Arrakis, also known as Dune. Arrakis is the only place in the galaxy where spice is found, a valuable substance that has mystical powers and allows people to travel through space without aging. The novel follows Paul Atreides, a young prince who is forced to fight for the survival of himself and his family after his father is betrayed and murdered. As the story unfolds, Paul becomes the leader of a group of warriors called the Fremen and fights to control the spice supply on Arrakis. The novel explores themes such as power, politics, religion, and ecology.

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley

The book “Brave New World” is a dystopian novel written by Aldous Huxley in 1931. The story takes place in the distant future where technology and science have advanced greatly, and society has evolved into a completely different way of life. . In this world, emotions and individuality have been suppressed in favor of efficiency and stability. People live in communities controlled by a totalitarian government, and drugs are administered to keep them happy and submissive. The story follows a character named Bernard Marx, who is an elite member of society, but who becomes dissatisfied with his life and begins to question the norms and values ​​of his world. As the story progresses, Bernard faces difficulties and dangers as he tries to find his place in a world that seems to be devoid of meaning and purpose.

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury

Fahrenheit 451 is a dystopian novel written by Ray Bradbury. In it, the story takes place in the distant future in which people live in a society controlled by an oppressive government. Reading and critical thinking are prohibited, and people are distracted by television and games instead of seeking truth and wisdom. The story follows a firefighter named Guy Montag, who realizes the falsehood of this society and rebels against it. With the help of a young woman named Clarisse, Guy begins to question his role in society and find a way to fight the oppressive system. The novel explores themes such as censorship, free speech, and individuality in a government-controlled society.

The War of the Worlds by HG Wells

The book The War of the Worlds is a novel written by British author HG Wells in 1898. The story takes place in England and follows a group of characters who experience attack by a race of Martian aliens. The Martians arrive on Earth in spaceships and begin to destroy entire cities and towns. The characters struggle to survive the invasion and find a way to stop the Martians. The novel is a masterpiece of science fiction and has been adapted into several movies and TV series.

Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Game

Ender’s Game is a book written by Orson Scott Card and first published in 1985. The story follows a young man named Ender Wiggin, who is recruited to a military school where boys are trained to fight an alien race that has attacked Earth. Ender is an exceptional student and soon becomes the leader of his class, but he also finds himself in a difficult moral situation as he has to make decisions that can have devastating consequences. As he progresses in training him, he realizes that his life is some kind of game designed to prepare him for a decisive battle against the aliens. At the end of the book, Ender confronts the alien race and manages to defeat them, but at great cost.

Douglas Adams’ Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is a science fiction novel written by Douglas Adams. The story follows a character named Arthur Dent, who is the only surviving human from the destruction of Earth by a group of aliens known as the Vogon. Arthur embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of aliens and humans who have been saved from the destruction of their respective planets. Together, they travel the galaxy in search of a safe place to live, facing dangers and challenges along the way. The novel is a satire of science fiction and human society in general, and has become a classic of contemporary literature.

William Gibson’s Neuromancer

Neuromancer is a science fiction novel written by William Gibson and published in 1984. The story follows a hacker named Case who is hired by a mysterious businessman to break into a network of virtual computers known as cyberspace. While delving into this digital world, Case encounters a variety of characters and entities, including an AI called Wintermute and a tribe of hackers known as the Time Birds. As he progresses on his mission, Case realizes that he is being manipulated and that his life is in danger. The novel explores themes such as advanced technology, virtual reality, and the relationship between technology and humanity.

Wachowski’s Matrix trilogy

Here I was very surprised by the answer, since it is not a book. The Matrix is ​​an American science fiction film directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski and released in 1999. The story follows a man named Neo, who discovers that the reality he lives in is actually a simulation created by intelligent machines. As Neo begins to question reality, he joins a group of rebels fighting against the machines and trying to free humanity from the simulation. The film was a box office success and has been followed by two sequels: The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

The Foundation Series by Isaac Asimov

Isaac Asimov’s “The Foundation” books are a series of science fiction novels that tell the story of a group of scientists and politicians working on a project to save humanity from an apocalyptic future. The series consists of seven books in total, written between 1951 and 1993.

The first book, “The Foundation”, focuses on the story of a mathematician named Hari Seldon who has developed a scientific theory called “psychohistory” that allows him to predict the future of humanity with a high degree of accuracy. Seldon uses this theory to create a plan to save mankind from future chaos and destruction, and establishes a foundation on a distant planet to carry out his plan.

The second book, “Foundation and Empire,” follows the story of the founding as it battles an external threat in the form of a declining galactic empire that seeks to destroy it. Meanwhile, Seldon and his followers must contend with growing corruption and treachery within the foundation itself.

The next books in the series, “Second Foundation,” “Foundation and Earth,” “Foundation and Chamber,” “Foundation and Empire,” and “Foundation and Shards,” follow the story of the founding as it struggles to fulfill its destiny and save humanity from an apocalyptic future. Throughout the series, the characters face political, scientific, and personal challenges as they try to stay true to Seldon’s plan and fulfill his mission.

Overall, Asimov’s “The Foundation” is a fascinating series that blends elements of science fiction, politics, and philosophy to explore themes of fate and free will in the distant future. If you like science fiction stories and are interested in philosophical and political topics, these books might be a great choice for you.

As you can see, the AI ​​has not gotten very wet, it has shown great classics that practically everyone has read, although I must admit that in my case I am missing the Neuromancer, which I still have pending (yes, I know, shame on me).

The AI ​​responsible for the list is a model called ChatGPT that interacts conversationally, a sister model of InstructGPT, which is trained to follow instructions and provide answers to any questions.