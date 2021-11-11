What are the best free video editing services and what makes a good video editing program?

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Audiovisual content is the most demanded among today’s public. The fact of being constantly connected to devices has shaped us as a society that consumes images at every moment. Therefore, the best way to gain popularity on the web is by making good quality videos.

One of the main steps to achieve good material is knowing how to edit it. It is during this process that important scenes are chosen and details are polished. Fortunately, currently it is not a requirement to be a film director or animator to design eye-catching videos. With a content manager you can edit them yourself!

Video editors, known in English as video maker, are programs dedicated to facilitating editing for inexperienced people in the field. There are many software available on the market that allow you to achieve a professional finish quickly and easily.

One of the best video editing services is Wix Video Maker. It allows you to promote your audiovisual materials towards the first search engines.

We are aware that video marketing is one of the strategies that generate more engagement. Therefore, we present you a list of free publishers. So you can decide which of them to use according to your needs.

5 free video editing services

There are many video editors on the internet. However, among the free options, we mention the following options.

-Openshot: It is considered by experts as one of the best free programs. It is open source and has the ability to support multiple formats. It is ideal for making complex animations and arrangements.

-Avidemux: It is also very versatile open software as it supports different Windows, Linux and MacOS operating systems. Its audio, image and video syncs are flawless.

-VSDC Video Editor: If you want to get results at an expert level without paying for it, you should try this editor. Its interface is highly intuitive and simple. It is recommended YouTube campaigns or professional projects.

-Kapwing: This editor incorporates a special function to generate memes in case your brand identifies with that hilarious touch. It is specialized marketing software and does not have watermarks.

-DaVinci Resolve 16: Well-known film and television production companies have used this incredible program to make their materials. With this reference, any description is unnecessary, it only remains to try DaVinci to test its masterful finishes.

Wix and its video editing service

Without a doubt, Wix is ​​the best option. All the pages mentioned above are interesting, but they do not compete with this CRM.

Among the softwares that compete with this top of the best video editors is the Wix program Video Maker. It is an editor that surpasses any of them because it is focused on functioning as a digital marketing strategy.

In fact, this digital publishing company guarantees that videos created with Wix are capable of increasing the traffic of a web page by 300%. Likewise, it increases organic search traffic by 157%.

This means that your website will have 53 times more chances to appear among the first search engines of Google. The exceptional quality of your results is due to the professional features of Wix Video Maker:

-Access without restriction to real photographs compiled in Unplash.

-Wix library offers both videos and photos that create visual impact.

-Make videos for social networks in width, vertical or square.

-Use high resolution multimedia with Shutterstock.

-You can upload 6 different photo and 7 video file formats.

-It has the capacity to receive 15 files and 3.6 GB of video.

-Share your materials on any platform you want.

-Create up to 4 videos for free and then try the advantages of the Ascend plan.

conclusion

In this article we have not only given some tips on the best video editors that you can find on the web. One of the aspects that stood out during the tour is the preponderance of quality in multimedia content.

It is common to see web pages full of images and audiovisual material “shocking” but without any importance for search engines. Promotion in the digital field must be seen from the glass of search engines and possible prospects who approach the product.

The excess of visual information could not only cause mental fatigue but errors in the efficiency of the website in general. Not only that, it undermines the value proposition of a page and hurts the performance of a web portal. The objective should be to exploit the editing resources under a viable strategy.

Today we have tools that our ancestors could not even imagine. Image and video editors They exist for mobiles. Of course, Wix is ​​among them.

If your purpose is to give your online business an extra notoriety, the ideal is to use Wix Video Maker. This is a program that has been extensively tested in the field of marketing and SEO to push eCommerce to the top.

